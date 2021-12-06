The Sidney High School basketball teams took on an out-of-state foe to kick off their season, and both teams played well in the opener on Saturday, December 4.
Sidney’s girl’s basketball team lost 62-44 to the Watford City High School girl’s team, but the Sidney boy’s team defeated Watford City 70-49.
For both the boy’s and girl’s teams, the scoring ability and depth showed. There were some game-high scorers for each of the Sidney teams, and a lot of different players got into the game.
Jerome Entz led all scorers in the boy’s game, dropping 26 points to lead the Eagles. Entz knocked down a three-pointer and three free throws, but most of his scoring came from two-point shots, which he made 10 of.
Austin Taylor scored the second-most points for Sidney, scoring 15 points. Parker Sinks also hit double-digits, dropping 13 points, and Sinks and Taylor each made two three-pointers to lead the Eagles in that regard.
Five other Sidney players scored, meaning eight different Sidney players in total were able to contribute to the scoring effort.
Ryan McGinnis, Chace Waters and Cooper McNally each scored two points, and Braylon DiFonzo scored three points. Cayden Heck added seven points.
In the girl’s game, a pair of Lady Eagles led the team with some great scoring.
Sophie Peters led all scorers in the game with 17 points, and Olivia Schoepp was right behind her with 15 points.
In total, five players scored for Sidney. The other scorers were Leah Entz, Savannah Anderson and Allyson Nentwig, who each scored four points.
Entz, Peters and Schoepp each made a three-point shot, with Schoepp leading the team by making two.
The Lady Eagles had a lot of players get into the game, showing off the depth the team will have this season. Watford City’s girl’s team also went to state last season and has some good returners, but Sidney played well against a tough team.
The next games for Sidney are on Friday, December 10. The boy’s game will start at 5 p.m., and the girl’s game will start at 6:30 p.m.