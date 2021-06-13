The golf course at the Sidney Country Club is open again after being briefly closed due to recent storms.
In an email sent out, the country club said after 700 hours of man work from Friday through Sunday, the course will be back open for play as of Monday.
"We would like to send a huge thank you to everyone who has volunteered to help us. We couldn't have gotten this done so quickly without all of your help restoring the course to playing condition," the email from the country club said.
In a separate email on Friday, the club stated that there was extensive damage done to the course.
The course was scheduled to host the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament on Saturday, but it is postponed, the club said. The email stated that future dates will be looked at to reschedule the tournament.