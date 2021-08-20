The Sidney High School cross country team is getting ready for the fall season, and with less than a week now before the season opener, the Eagles are looking to have a great season.
Head coach Justin Collins said he is excited about the roster on the cross country team, and he sees Sidney as being able to compete well this season.
He took some time to talk about the season ahead and shared his thoughts on the season starting back up.
Q: What’s it like to finally get back to the cross country season, and how excited are you with the season starting back up?
A: It’s been pretty exciting to get back into it. It’s been nice to not have all the restrictions we were under last year, so we’ll have a little bit more of a normal season. Kids are coming in in pretty decent shape, we have a pretty good, talented group this year, so it’s going to be kind of fun to see how they do. We’re pretty excited to get after it.
Q: Looking at the other schools, how do you think your teams stack up?
A: I think we’re going to be about where we usually have been, as far as where we stack up against the other teams. I don’t know if distance running, just based on the track season last year, I don’t know if the distance running is quite as elite as it has been in recent years, they may come back to the pack a little bit, some of those teams. So I think we have a chance to maybe move up from where we have been, I’m hoping to be in the top 10 in the state in both.
Q: Are there any marks or goals that you want the team to hit this season?
A: I think, when you look at how we’ve placed in the division in the last couple years, I’m hoping to move up in that pecking order a little bit. Then again at state, I think it’s been our goal every year to be in the top 10 at state. I think we got 12th, that’s the best we’ve done recently, so that’s a pretty big goal for me. But I think more than anything, I’m looking for the kids to come into every race with a competitive mindset. We’ve gotten better and better at that over the years, and so I think that’s probably No. 1 for me.
Recently with the smoke in the area, Collins said it has affected his team’s practices a bit, but they have been able to get some quality practices inside.
Collins also said that Sidney will have some good leaders on both the boy’s and girl’s team, so there will be some consistency for the Eagles this season.
Sidney opens the season on Friday, August 20, when the Eagles will compete at the Billings Invite.