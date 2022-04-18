The Sidney High School Drama Club, under the direction of Christy Pierce, gave three performances of the play, “The Great All-American Musical Disaster,” at Sidney Middle School. This is something that the drama club has done every spring and performances were held on April 8-10.
A synopsis of the comedy states,
“Film producer, Junior Dover Jr., who hasn’t made a picture since his last flop, ‘Zombies of the Stratosphere.’ His latest project has everything from ‘earthquakes to savage lobsters.’ Junior induces every major Hollywood star, a few has-beens and even a may-be to appear by tailoring separate scripts to meet each star’s personal requirements so each star assumes he or she “is” the whole picture with the other Greats relegated to supporting roles. How Junior manages to stay one jump ahead of disaster makes this play a champion comedy. All the parts give a comical, ludicrous sweep to the legend that is Hollywood.”
The cast list included Emma Cundiff as Ethel Kent, Kylie Burnison as Ginger, Wyatt Reid as Junior Dover Jr., Jade Emly as Carmel McGregor, Hayden Wildanen as Sylvia Metroland, Cayla Hanson as Chuckles Latoon, Blake Benson as Bronco Whinny, Kodi Schulz as Apassionatta Abalone, Brooke Watson as Baby Bernice, Diana Meehan as Winifred Lung, Garrett Dodds as Plato Voltaire, Kyle Pust as Male Servant and the Camera Operator, Colten Dahl as Chauter, Paul and the Assistant Director, Chloe Go as Gee Gee Fontaine, Theresa Wick as Greta Gutt and the Script Person, Jayce Morgan as Bob Everlove, Markalen Watson as Sal, Ethan Courtney as Flint Wormwood, Ben Stevens as Theo Bartok and Ella Jordan as the Makeup Artist.
Director Pierce said, “I was amazed at every performance, watching the students take my direction and turn it into their own character. I will miss all nine of the seniors graduating this year.”
Seniors making their last appearance on the Sidney stage are Reid, Emly, Benson, Schulz, Dodds, Go, Watson, Courtney and Jordan.