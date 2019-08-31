Running

High school boys: Team placed second

Top 7

Ben Carlsen 5th 20:27

Kaiden Cline 7th 21:05

Seth Dodds 12th 21:33

Hudson Severson 13th 21:40

Mark Watson 19th 22:24

Jace Hansen 29th 24:53

Tyler Olson 34th 26:50

Middle School Boys: Team placed first

Top 7

Jarret Averett 3rd 10:21

Carter Heggum 5th 10:30

Daniel Stevens 12th 10:57

Nate Carlsen 16th 11:10

Zach Olson 45th 13:31

Christian Gonzalez 46th 13:33

Izzak Yockim 50th 13:42

High School Girls: incomplete team score

Top 4

Lexi Nelson 13th 25:49

Lilly Wick 30th 29:30

Claire Frank 33th 30:30

Erin Erickson 34th 30:33

Middle School Girls: team placed 3rd

Top 7

Ryleigh Kleinke 2nd 10:39

Morgan Kindopp 8th 11:39

Ellie Burns 25th 13:09

AnnDee Eksteen 26th 13:10

Kinley Wieland 50th 14:25

Cedar Hovde 51st 14:26

Jolene Malloy 53rd 14:34

Tags

Load comments