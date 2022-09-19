Sidney Eagle girls golf takes third at Laurel By Renée Jean Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Emilee Iversen at the Laurel invitational. Sidney Eagles Golf Tanner Tiesen at the Laurel invitational. Photos by Sidney Eagles Golf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save rjean@willistonherald.comThe Sidney Eagles participated in the Laurel Invitational on the challenging course at the Laurel golf Club over the weekend, and the results are in.The Sidney Eagles girls team earned third place at the meet with a score of 437, right behind Fergus in second with 425 and Laurel in first with a 399.The boys, meanwhile, scored 369 and placed seventh.Winning the boys meet was Laurel with a score of 299, followed by Park with a score of 313 and Billings Central with a 322.Medalists from Sidney included Emilee Iversen tied for 10th place with Ella Norby with a score of 106, and Brooklyn Boyer for 13th place, tied with Fergus Brook Behl with a score of 108.Girls Varsity Scores#1 Mercedes Lamb — 60/57 out/in with a total score of 117#2 Emilee Iversen — 53/53, 106 total#3 Ella Norby — 53/53, 106 totalBrooke Tiesen — 64/57, 121 total#5 Brooklyn Boyer — 53/58, 108 totalJV Izzy Baisch — 60/58, 118 totalBoys Varsity Scores#1 Logan Schumacker — 48/39, 87 total#2 Brady Collins — 43/44, 87 total#3 Tanner Tiesen — 45/50, 95 total#4 Kalen Price — 57/47, 104 total#5 Bradyn Page — 47/53, 100 totalJV Kaleb Kutzler — 55/53, 108 total Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sidney Eagles Place Sport Golf Laurel Meet Fergus Brook Behl Varsity Emilee Iversen Load comments Most Popular Quilling park is about to become home to its very own little lions McDonalds getting a new look Thai-Mexican street food is really a love story The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Wanna Be An Elk Golf Tournament and Benefit set for Sept. 17 U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) is MIA Police, Sheriff’s report Keeping the spirit of community car shows alive in Sidney City removes 3 hotels from TBID board citing delinquent taxes Sidney woman chosen to serve as a voice for Montana farmers, ranchers Your Social Connection