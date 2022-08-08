Sidney Eagle Softball wraps up summer with Alumni vs Storm Team skills matchup

Sidney Eagle Softball wrapped up its summer with a fun skills matchup. Lots of prizes were given, and everyone had fun.

The Sidney Eagle Softball Alumni versus Storm Team was a fun time and many prizes were awarded, according to Coach Terry Roth.

“Some awesome prizes and a fun time!” Roth wrote on the Sidney Eagle Softball page.



