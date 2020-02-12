The Sidney Eagles boys basketball team took to the home court at Sidney High School on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for the final time this season against the Poplar Indians. Their lone remaining regular-season game will be held on Saturday, Feb. 14 against the Laurel Locomotives at Laurel High School.
With one final home game left, the Eagles wanted to go out with a win, especially the Sidney seniors. They certainly did that on Tuesday, winning by a final score of 56-67.
Sidney began the game on a 0-7 run before allowing 16 unanswered points from Poplar, in part because of Poplar sophomore Wilfred Lambert, who scored three consecutive three-pointers.
Poplar junior Hunter Burshia found similar success, as Lambert finished the quarter with a pair of back-to-back three-pointers before Sidney junior Kaston Leroy got a two-pointer to fall, trailing by eight heading into the second quarter 22-14.
Poplar still held the lead of 30-26 at halftime, but momentum began to shift toward the Eagles in the final minutes of the first half.
The third quarter was all Sidney.
Sidney senior Cooper McGlothlin drained a three-pointer to open the quarter, bringing them within one point of Poplar.
Poplar retook the lead briefly at 38-36, but McGlothlin once again made a play, getting a layup to fall as well as the and-one attempt to make it a three-point play.
The Eagles went on a 2-11 run to round out the quarter, increasing their lead to 11 of 40-51.
Poplar and Sidney each scored 16 points in the final quarter, but that lead the Eagles captured in the third quarter proved to be more than enough, sealing an 11-point victory for the Eagles on senior night.
McGlothlin led all Eagles with 21 points. Sophomore Jerome Entz had 17; senior Dillon Sheetz had nine points.
Seniors Carter Johnson and Boston Peters, as well as junior Kaston Leroy, each had six points.
Rounding out the scoring for the Eagles was senior Jed Fox with two.