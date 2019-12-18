Sidney Eagles boys basketball team took to their home court in their home opener at Sidney High School on Tuesday, Dec. 17, against the Custer County Cowboys, where they were unable to achieve a victory, with a final score of 73-34.
Custer County was the first team to put points on the board on a two-pointer from junior Jayden Venable, which would be the first of many from the Cowboys as their offense was a force to be reckoned with. Sidney senior Cooper McGlothlin had four points in the first quarter, junior Boston Peters drained a three-pointer and senior Carter Johnson had one point on a free-throw to give the Eagles eight points in the first quarter, while the Cowboys mustered up 15, giving them the seven-point lead heading into the second quarter after a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Cowboys senior Haden Warren.
It seemed like a momentum shift after Peters hit a three-pointer to open the quarter, bringing the Eagles within four points of the Cowboys, but it didn't last. Custer County scored 10 straight points before Sidney got back on the board from another two-pointer from Johnson. More points were scored, as the Cowboys outscored the Eagles 27-14 in the second quarter ending the half by the score of 42-22.
The route continued by the Cowboys, as their offense remained hot from the floor throughout the final two quarters, scoring 32 more points to end with a point total of 74 and a victory over the Sidney Eagles 74-43.
Sidney’s next game will be away on Friday, Dec. 20, against the Glasgow Scotties at 8 p.m.