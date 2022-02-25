The Sidney Eagles boy’s team has been busy at the Divisional tournament in Billings and have played two games so far.
The Eagles fell to the Hardin Bulldogs 58-47.
Chase Waters led the game with 16 points, four offensive rebounds, five defensive rebounds, one block and one steal. Following closely behind was Jerome Entz with 12 points, four defensive rebounds and four assists.
Aren Larson finished with nine points, four defensive rebounds, one assist and one block.
Ty Lovegren and Braylon DiFonzo both finished with five points. Lovegren also contributed two offensive rebounds, one defensive rebounds and one steal, while DiFonzo added two offensive rebounds, one defensive rebounds, one assist and one steal to the books.
The Eagles wrapped up their season with a final game against the Custer County Cowboys on Feb. 24. The final score of the game was 31-51 in favor of the Cowboys.
In this game, Waters led with nine points, two offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds, one block and one steal.
Entz and DiFonzo both ended the game with six points. Entz also added one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds and one assist, while DiFonzo contributed one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds and three blocks.
Larsen and Austen Taylor both finished with five points. Larsen also grabbed two defensive rebounds, had one assist and one block while Taylor added two defensive rebounds and one assist to the books.