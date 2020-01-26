The Sidney Eagles boys basketball team followed the girls game on Saturday night, Jan. 25 against the Glasgow Scotties in dominating fashion, winning 32-52.
After a quick free-throw to open the game by Glasgow junior Keigan Skolrud, the Scotties never once found the lead again as Sidney had control from the start and continued to increase their lead every quarter that followed. Sidney Eagles senior Cooper McGlothlin followed up the Scotties free-throw with a three-pointer on the next possession. Down 4-11 near the end of the first, the Scotties did get within three points at the end of the quarter down 9-12.
Glasgow senior Saul Hansen opened the second with a three-pointer, ultimately tying the game back up at 12 apiece. The Eagles followed that up with 0-8 run going into halftime with a 14-20 lead.
In the third quarter, Sidney began to roll, in particular, Sidney Eagles sophomore Jerome Entz. Entz scored 14 of the 18 points the Eagles scored in the quarter with the other four points coming off a pair of two-pointers by McGlothlin. Going into the final quarter, Sidney was leading 38-18 while at that point, Entz was outscoring the Scotties altogether with 20 points.
The score increased in the fourth quarter, but the result remained the same, maintaining a comfortable 20-point lead as time expired.
Entz led the Eagles with 22 points, followed up with 14 from McGlothlin. Rounding out the scoring for the Eagles was Sidney senior Boston Peters coming one short of double digits with nine points, sophomore Austen Taylor with three points and both junior Riley Jackson and senior Carter Johnson securing two points.
Skolrud led the Scotties with 13 points. Hansen had six points, senior Kobe Sibley had five, fellow senior Alec Boland had three and juniors Vincent Campbell and Hunter Collinsworth each had two points.
The Sidney boys basketball team next game will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Miles City at 7 p.m. Following that away matchup, the Eagles will play back to back days starting on Friday, Jan. 31, in Wolf Point, at 7 p.m. followed up by a home matchup back at Sidney High School on Saturday, Feb. 1, against Lewistown at 6:30 p.m.