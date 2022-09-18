Sidney Eagles cross country performs well at Williston meet

The Eagles Cross Country Team is off to a fast start to the season. The high school and middle school teams competed at the Williston Invitational on Saturday. Weather conditions were perfect for distance running, the competition was very fast, and the course provided an excellent challenge making for a great day.
The high school girls team finished 3rd place, led by sophomore Ryleigh Kleinke who placed 4th overall with a 20:36 in the 5k race. Freshman Morgan Kindopp was 12th with a 22:37, 8th grader Micah Haralson finished 15th with a 23:26, freshman McKenna Haralson was 22nd with a 24:31, senior Lilli Wick finished 23rd at 24:31, junior Makayle Anderson finished 27th with a time of 24:44, and rounding out the Eagles varsity team was sophomore Kinley Wieland in 36th place with a time of 25:50. Competing in the JV division was sophomore Theresa Wick at 29:03 and sophomore Dylan Edd at 29:05, who finished 51st and 52nd respectively.
The high school boys finished in 6th place as a team. Freshmen phenom Carter Heggem led the eagles with a 9th place finish with a time of 17:32, fellow freshman Dyson Romo was 38th at 20:16, junior Daniel Stevens finished 49th at 21:30, freshman Jhonatan Delgado placed 55th with a 22:04, junior Charlie Self was 61st at 22:29, junior Koda Glanton placed 62nd at 22:37, and senior Jace Hanson finished at 72nd with a time of 24:58.
The middle school boys team finished in 3rd place in the 3k race. Teyven Borst placed 19th, Isaak Lassey 26th, Josh Pollari 28th, Grayson Morrill 31st, Jade Steffan 32nd, and Levin Dunn 33rd.
For the middle school girls, Mariyah Bauer placed 6th in the 3k race.
A group of 6th grade students competed in a 1600m race. For the girls, Rowan O’Brien placed 8th, Zoey Buske 15th, and Elle Buske 18th. On the boys side Chase Bradford placed 6th.