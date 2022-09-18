Sidney Eagles cross country performs well at Williston meet

Morgan Kindopp and Micah Haralson compete in the Williston Invitational Cross Country meet.

 Justin Collins | Sidney Herald

The Eagles Cross Country Team is off to a fast start to the season. The high school and middle school teams competed at the Williston Invitational on Saturday. Weather conditions were perfect for distance running, the competition was very fast, and the course provided an excellent challenge making for a great day.

The high school girls team finished 3rd place, led by sophomore Ryleigh Kleinke who placed 4th overall with a 20:36 in the 5k race. Freshman Morgan Kindopp was 12th with a 22:37, 8th grader Micah Haralson finished 15th with a 23:26, freshman McKenna Haralson was 22nd with a 24:31, senior Lilli Wick finished 23rd at 24:31, junior Makayle Anderson finished 27th with a time of 24:44, and rounding out the Eagles varsity team was sophomore Kinley Wieland in 36th place with a time of 25:50. Competing in the JV division was sophomore Theresa Wick at 29:03 and sophomore Dylan Edd at 29:05, who finished 51st and 52nd respectively.



