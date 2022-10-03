featured Sidney Eagles dominate their homecoming game By Robyn Heck Special to the Sidney Herald Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sidney Eagles defeated The Hardin Bulldogs for their homecoming football game on Friday, Sept 30.“The players came out and competed very well on Friday night. It was a huge step in the right direction,” head coach Roger Merrit said.The Eagles were led by Zander Dean who had 188 yards on ten carries and two touchdowns. He also threw for two more touchdowns.Kayson Radke added 52 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.Kaden Wise and Aren Larson both caught passes for touchdowns.The Eagles ended up with over 395 yards total as a offensive performance.Defensively Kevin Huntzenbiler, Gavin Reese and Chace Waters led the team in tackles. Dean and Wise added an interception each while on defense.“Offensively we used a lot of players and executed very well with fewer penalities,” Merrit said. “I’m proud of the players and their efforts, but we still can get better and we will.” Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sidney Eagles Dean Sport American Football Touchdown Kaden Wise Roger Merrit Homecoming Gavin Reese Load comments Most Popular Independence of the Judiciary key to upcoming Supreme Court race Hit-and-run injures pedestrian Get a piece of the wall and become part of Sidney history The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Sidney Solid Waste Department sees problems with garbage disposal too Stockman Bank wins Men's Golf League Sidney celebrates homecoming week Richland County gets more AmeriCorps funding Maturing housing markets in the Bakken have created some new opportunities Congregational churches in Sidney, Savage have a new pastor Your Social Connection