Sidney Eagles were back on their home volleyball court Tuesday night, where they faced off against the Custer County Cowgirls.
In the first game, Sidney got off to a fast start with consecutive scoring and never relinquished the lead. The first set still remained relatively close throughout with the Eagles largest lead being eight points. That lead by eight would remain at the end of the first set with the Eagles winning the first game 25-17.
The next two games didn’t go in Sidney’s favor. After falling behind early in the second set, the Eagles caught up and tied the Cowgirls 6-6. The tie would not last, as Custer County would score the next 13 out of out of 17 points making it 10-19. Sidney would go on to tally three more points in the game, resulting in a Cowgirls victory of 15-25.
In the third set, the Eagles would have the lead most of the game. Sidney was up 15-9 until the Cowgirls quickly tied it up at 16-16, which would eventually lead to 20-25 win for the Cowgirls leading 1-2 heading into the fourth set.
But Sidney would not go down without a fight. The fourth set was dominated by the Eagles, holding the lead throughout and ultimately winning 25-15 tying the matchup at two sets apiece going to into the final game.
The Eagles would come within one point of the Cowgirls in the final set three times at 5-6, 11-12 and 13-14, but they never were able to capture the lead. Custer County would go on to win 13-15, winning three games to two in best of five.
Sidney’s next match will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at home against the Glasgow Scotties at 7 p.m.