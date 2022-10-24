Sidney girls cross country at State

(from left): Dylan Edd, Theresa Wick, Lily Wick, McKenna Haralson, Kinley Wieland, Micah Haralson, Makayle Anderson, Morgan Kindopp, Ryleigh Kleinke

 Sidney High School

The Sidney Eagles cross country teams travelled to the U of M Golf Course in Missoula on Saturday to compete at the State A Cross Country Championship. The weather was cooperative and led to the girls finishing in ninth place, the second highest team placing in Sidney High School history. The boys finished in 17th place.

Ryleigh Kleinke led the Lady Eagles coming in 19th place with a time of 20:47, barely missing the podium.

Boys Sidney cross country at State

(from left): Daniel Stevens, Dyson Romo, Charlie Self, Jhonatan Delgado, Carter Heggem, Koda Glanton, and Tyler Olson. Not pictured: Jace Hansen and Ben Carlsen


