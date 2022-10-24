The Sidney Eagles cross country teams travelled to the U of M Golf Course in Missoula on Saturday to compete at the State A Cross Country Championship. The weather was cooperative and led to the girls finishing in ninth place, the second highest team placing in Sidney High School history. The boys finished in 17th place.
Ryleigh Kleinke led the Lady Eagles coming in 19th place with a time of 20:47, barely missing the podium.
“Having 2 girls in the top 30 was outstanding for us,” Coach Justin Collins said. “Ryleigh and Morgan really raced well today. The Haralson sisters also really stepped up today.”
Carter Heggem led the boys team, placing 18th with a time of 17:19.
“Carter really wanted to get on the podium so I think he’s a little disappointed, but it was a good race for a freshmen, and a great experience,” Collins said.
Collins continued to say that this season was truly special for the Eagles with almost all the runners had their personal bests. Both teams will return the current record holders next season and the varsity squads are only graduating one senior each so the future is bright for the teams.
“Seniors Lily Wick, Tyler Olson, Ben Carlsen and Jace Hansen provided tremendous leadership throughout their careers and will be greatly missed,” Collins said. “Those 4 seniors have been with us for a long time, they really helped shape the program into what it is with their leadership, attitudes, and work ethic. I’m excited for the years ahead, but you always miss the outgoing seniors, it never gets any easier.”