Sidney Eagles football was back on home field Friday night, Oct. 19, in their final regular-season home game against the Laurel Locomotives. With it being the final regular-season game at Swanson field, before kickoff, the seniors were honored along with their parents. Five seniors in total from the football team recognized before kickoff. Those seniors included quarterback/defensive back Cooper McGlothlin; wide receiver/defensive back Carter Johnson; running back/linebacker, Jett Jones; lineman Ben Wenzel; and rounding out the football seniors was Ty Metz, another lineman.
The game began with an opening kickoff from the Locomotives as the Eagles would start the game on offense. Nothing would come from Sidney’s first possession, and Laurel took over. Laurel would find themselves backed up facing a fourth down and 13, but was able to convert eventually leading to a passing touchdown and a score of 0-7 with 4:49 left to go in the first quarter.
The first quarter came and went just with one score. Laurel’s first possession in the second half, they were once again able to find the end zone resulting in a 0-14 lead. Sidney’s next possession also resulted in six points. After managing a long, successful drive to the one-yard line and taking it in for a touchdown on fourth and goal. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
The half would end 6-14, and the Locomotives would start the second half on offense.
Late in the third quarter, Sidney was backed up near their end zone and was called for intentional grounding from the end zone, which resulted in a safety and two points for Laurel.
Following the safety and the end of the third quarter, Laurel continued their drive for another touchdown early on in the fourth quarter. With 10:03 left in the game, Laurel was up 6-23.
The Locomotives would find the end zone two more times in the fourth quarter by way of two rushing touchdowns. Laurel would go to win by the final score of 6-37.
Sidney’s next and final game until the playoffs will be away in Miles City against the Custer County Cowboys on Friday, Oct. 25.