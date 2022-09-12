The Sidney High School football team hosted the Laurel locomotives on Friday evening.
Though they lost the game, 31-6, Coach Roger Merritt said he's still very proud of his players and their effort.
"it was a 10 t 6 score going into the last part of the third quarter," he told the sidney Herald. "then we had a couple of turnovers and big plays, and it ended up to be a final of 31 to 6 Laurel. Laurel is a good squad and have been in the last two state championship games, winning two years ago."
Merritt added that he's happy with the effort he saw.
"Our kids played hard, led by Zander Dean, who was 20 of 42 passing for the game and had 17 rushes for 82 yards, with a 1-yard scoring run," Merritt said. "Receiving is led by Kayson Radke with 11 catches for 47 yards. Defensively kevin Hutzenbiler and Ethan Erickson led with eight tackles each. We had our opportunities in the game, but came up short, but we are continuing to get better and playing hard."
The crowd, cheerleaders, and pep band kept the crowd cheering for their home team through thick and thin.
“We are really excited tonight. Our band is sounding great. We have returning students coming back with us tonight to play with the band,” Sidney Eagles Band Director Kylie Sundt told the Sidney Herald. “Ben Stevens from Billings was here with us tonight and Blake Benson was here also. I get to have a lot of fun during America day, and right now we feel like watching and cheering for our Eagles.”