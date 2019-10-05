Sidney Eagles were finally back on the football field Friday night, Oct. 4, at home against the Dawson County Red Devils. For the Eagles, comes off from not having played their last game since Sept. 20, where they took on the Fergus Golden Eagles in a loss of 12-0.
Sidney opened the game on offense after the Red Devils deferred to the second half. Jaxson Franklin got out to roughly midfield on the opening kickoff return setting up solid field position for the Eagles to start their drive. On the very next play, Aden Graves took the handoff and ran for a first down, appearing to have offensive momentum. But a high snap over quarterback, Cooper McGlothlin’s head would go on to cost them field position and an eventual turnover on downs.
The Eagles and Red Devils would continue having back and forth three and outs throughout the first quarter, as no team would find the endzone tied at 0-0 heading into the second quarter.
With 10:58 left in the first half, with the Red Devils sustaining a promising drive down the field, would get in for six points from the 1-yard line on a handoff. That would lead to an extra point conversion and a 7-0 for Dawson County.
From there, the first half would end as the rest of the quarter continued with more three and outs for both teams, with stout defenses on both sides, making an impact. At the end of the first half and heading into the locker room, the score was 7-0.
The second half remained the same as the first half with a lot of defense and less offense. Either team scored any points for the rest of the game. The Eagles had two chances to tie the game with six seconds left in the game from the opponent's 25-yard line, and both Hail Mary’s would fall incomplete, resulting in a Red Devils victory of 7-0. Sidney has now fell to 2-3 on the year.
Sidney’s next game will be away on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. against the Hardin Bulldogs.