Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
image1.jpeg

Sidney Eagles gather for a team photo.

There was a great turnout of Eagle football players who spent the last three days doing drills and running plays in preparation for this fall’s season, which kicks off at 9 a.m. Aug. 12.

The opening game will be against Havre on Aug. 26.

image0.jpeg

Sidney Eagles run through drills to prep for the season opener.
image2.jpeg

Sidney Eagles get ready for another drill.


Tags

Load comments