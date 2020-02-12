The Sidney Eagles girls basketball team faced off against the Laurel Locomotives on Tuesday night, Feb. 11 at Sidney High School in their final regular-season home game of the year.
The game was close and competitive until late in the fourth quarter when the Eagles began to pull away and get the victory on senior night, 39-53.
Offensively, the first quarter was a struggle for both teams. Poplar held a 7-2 lead for several minutes. Sidney junior Ali Merritt got a bucket to go. Following that possession, Poplar junior Riley MacDonald got a two-pointer to go, making it 9-4 near the end of the quarter.
The end of the quarter for the Eagles appeared to be their sweet spot. Sidney senior Zoe Morrill drove in for the layup with 12.6 seconds left, while also getting the and-one to fall. Sidney followed that up with a steal, passing it to Sidney senior Maddie Peters, who hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 9-10 lead going into the second quarter.
Sidney senior Cassidy Larson got the first bucket to go in the second quarter, but that didn’t lead to a whole lot of scoring for either team in the quarter.
Poplar held a 15-12 lead at halftime.
The third quarter remained a back-and-forth affair. Martinez opened the quarter on the first possession with a three-pointer, knotting things up at 15-15.
Poplar sophomore Macey Dionne, 6’1, hit a pair of free-throws to retake the lead before Peters hit another three-pointer, making it back-to-back threes for the Eagles.
The back and forth continued the next few possessions, causing lead change after lead change.
All tied up at 24-24, Merritt found herself at the free-throw line to complete her three-point play. It turned out to be a four-point play for the Eagles, as Morrill scooped the rebound off the missed free-throw and laid it in for two, retaking the lead at 24-26.
Things would again get tied up at 28, but the Eagles gained a 28-32 advantage after a layup by Larson and a steal and fast-break for a layup by Morrill, ending the third quarter at 30-32.
In the fourth quarter of the game, the Eagles finally began to pull away. They opened the final quarter on a 0-7 run and outscored Poplar 9-21, ultimately sealing a victory for the Eagles on senior night.
The game was capped off by two late-steals and a pair of layups by Morrill and Peters.
Three seniors led the team in scoring: Morrill had 16 points, Peters had 12 and Larson had nine. Merritt had six points while Martinez and Schoepp each had five points on the night.