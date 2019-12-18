Sidney Eagles girls basketball team were on home court on Tuesday, Dec. 17, for the first time in the 2019-20 season, where they faced off against the Custer County Cowgirls, where the Eagles secured their first win of the season in a lopsided 23-point victory of 34-57.
Sidney senior Karissa Martinez got the first points on the board for either team to begin the game. Points were few and far between in the first quarter, as Sidney held a lead of 7-8 heading into the second quarter. Martinez and senior Maddie Peters combined for all eight with four points apiece in the first.
The Eagles outscored the Cowgirls 6-23 in the second quarter. Except for a couple of free throws by Custer County sophomore Kaylee Hirsch at the beginning of the quarter, the offense was hard to come by for the Cowgirls and the opposite occurred for the Eagles heading into halftime 13-31.
Sidney senior Cassidy Larson took over in the second half and used her presence at 6’1 to dominate in the paint and get to the line. The first points of the second half came around the seven-minute mark by Larson, which only led to a sign of things to come.
Larson opened the half with a two-pointer, got to the free-throw line in back- to-back possessions, only draining one of the four. But that didn’t stop her from getting points on the board and increasing their lead. Larson was fairly quiet in the point total in the first half, but came away in the third quarter with 10 points. At the end of the third quarter, Sidney was going into the final frame with a comfortable 25-44 lead.
Sidney added 13 more points in the fourth quarter, six of which came on back to back three-pointers by Peters with under four minutes to go. Sidney maintained that lead, winning the game 34-57.
Peters tied for the team lead in points with 14 with Martinez. Larson had 10 points, senior Zoe Morrill had seven points, sophomore Jenna Anderson had five, junior Ali Merritt had four points and sophomore Jenna Anderson had three points.
Sidney’s next game will be Friday, Dec. 20, at Glasgow High School against the Scotties at 6:30 p.m.