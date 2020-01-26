The Sidney Eagles girls basketball team was on home court Saturday night, Jan. 25 in a matchup where they faced off against the Glasgow Scotties. The Scotties, after a back and forth type first quarter, were able to contain and lead at the end of the first and hold it the rest of the game, defeating Sidney 57-39.
Sidney senior Karissa Martinez got the Eagles on the board first on the opening possession with a three-pointer. Following a two-pointer Glasgow senior Taylor Pedersen, 6’0 senior Cassidy Larson of Sidney made her presence felt getting her first two-point basket of the game. After Glasgow got the lead of 7-5, Sidney senior Maddie Peters drained another three-pointer, briefly retaking the lead near the end of the half. Glasgow sophomore Abrianna Nielsen got to the free-throw line draining one of two and fellow Scottie senior Laura Ross got a two-point basket to go before the clock hit zero to end the half.
By the time it was halftime, with Peters scoring 10 points total in the first half for the Eagles, Glasgow had increased their lead to 31-17 heading into the second half.
The Scotties came out of the locker room and back onto the court, continuing their 14-0 run that began back in the second quarter before Peters would once again hit another shot from beyond the arc. Momentum seemed to briefly shift back to the Eagles as they finished out the third quarter themselves on a 0-10 run heading into the final quarter only down by 11.
That momentum that the Eagles had to end the third didn’t carry over and were outscored 16-9 in the final quarter to end the game.
Peters led all Eagles with 15 points. Martinez tallied eight points and senior Zoe Morrill gathered five points. Larson had four, sophomore Olivia Schoepp had three and junior Alli Merritt rounded out the scoring with two points.
Glasgow senior Kelly Fossum led her Scotties with 15 points. Anika Peters had nine, Ross and Pederson each had eight points, Nielsen and freshman Daley Aune each had four. Rounding out the scoring for the Scotties was sophomore Tyann Graham and sophomore Blaire Westby with two and freshman Shawna Buckels with one.
The Sidney Eagles will be back on home court on Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, where they will take on Wolf Point at 7:30 p.m. and Lewistown the following day at 5 p.m. at Sidney High School.