Taylan Hansen shooting a three pointer.
Kendyl Wacha takes the shot.
The Sidney Eagles girl’s basketball team wrapped up their season after their fourth game in the Eastern A Divisional Tournament on Friday, Feb. 25 at the First Interstate Bank Arena in Billings.
The Eagles fell to Laurel 30-75.
Leading for the Eagles was Leah Entz with eight points and five rebounds. Kendyl Wacha also had eight points along with three steals.
Taylan Hansen finished with seven points and five rebounds, while Allyson Nentwig contributed four points.
Jenna Anderson added three points and three steals to the books, and Olivia Schoepp had two steals.
Not only is this the Eagles’ last game of the season but it is also the last game of three senior’s high school basketball careers. Those seniors are Taylan Hansen, Jenna Anderson and Olivia Schoepp.
