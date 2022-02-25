On Saturday, Feb. 19 the Sidney High School girl’s varsity team traveled to Glendive for the last game of regular-season play. The Eagles came out victorious with a win, 51-36. This is the first time the Eagles have beat Glendive in Glendive since 2014. Here are the team leaders for the game.
Olivia Schoepp led with 13 points and six rebounds with Jenna Anderson closely behind with nine points, seven assists and five steals.
Leah Entz finished with nine points and six rebounds and Kendyl Wacha had 8 points and four assists.
Allyson Nentwig contributed eight points and four rebounds, while Savanna Anderson scored four points and six rebounds.
The Eastern A Divisional tournament began on Feb. 23 at the First Interstate Bank arena in Billings. The Lady Eagles first faced off against the Park Rangers and won 35-30. This is the first Divisional game the Lady Eagles have won in eight years. The individual stats are as follows:
Wacha led with 13 points, one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds, one assist and three steals. Schoepp followed closely behind with ten points, two offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Savanna Anderson finished the game with eight points, four offensive rebounds, seven defensive rebounds, one block and one steal, while Taylan Hansen contributed four points, one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals.
Next, the Lady Eagles fell to Billings Central 43-74.
In this game, Hansen led with 17 points, one defensive rebound, one assist and one steal. Entz followed next with 12 points, two defensive rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Wacha contributed seven points, one offensive rebound, and three defensive rebounds, while Nentwig had three points, one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound and one steal.
Jenna Anderson added two points, one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound and one assist to the books and Jenna Anderson contributed two points, three defensive rebounds and three assists.
The third game of the tournament for the Lady Eagles ended with a victory over Dawson County, 52-37.
Savanna Anderson led the game with 16 points, eight offensive rebounds, four defensive rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals. Hansen followed closely behind with 14 points, two offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds and one block.
Entz contributed 11 points, two offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds and two steals, while Jenna Anderson added six points, two offensive rebounds, one assist and four steals to the books.
Wacha finished with three points, two offensive rebounds and one block and Schoepp contributed two points, one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Eagles faced Laurel in the next round on Friday, Feb. 26. The Sidney Herald will have a report on that game in Wednesday’s edition.