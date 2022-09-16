Eagles golf closes out season, girls take fourth

Senior Brooke Tiesen rolls in a short putt on the 15th at Sidney Country Club in August.

 Sidney Eagles Facebook

The Sidney Eagles golf team closed out their season at the Billings invitational, and the girls team pulled fourth place at the event.

Brooke Tiesen led the girls team with a 97 score, taking home a 10th place medal. Mercedes Lam took home a 15th place medal with a score of 101.



