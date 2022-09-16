Sidney Eagles Golf closes out season, girls earn fourth place By Renée Jean editor@sidneyherald.com Sep 16, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior Brooke Tiesen rolls in a short putt on the 15th at Sidney Country Club in August. Sidney Eagles Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sidney Eagles golf team closed out their season at the Billings invitational, and the girls team pulled fourth place at the event.Brooke Tiesen led the girls team with a 97 score, taking home a 10th place medal. Mercedes Lam took home a 15th place medal with a score of 101.Laurel won the girls match with a 327 team score, followed by Fergus with a 387 and Haver in third with a 417.The boys team scored a 356 for sixth place. Tanner Tiesen led the team with a score of 80 for a 15th place medal, followed closely by Logan Schumacker with a score of 82.Ten teams participated in the Billings Invitational. Park won on the boys side with a score of 293, followed closely by Laurel with a 295. Billings Central was third with a score of 313.Girls Varsity Scores#1 Mercedes Lamb — 53/48 out/in with a total score of 101#2 Emilee Iversen — WD#3 Brooke Tiesen — 50/47, 97 total#4 Brooklyn Boyer — 53/49, 102 total#5 Izzy Bausch — 59/62, 121 totalBoys Varsity Scores#1 Logan Schumacker — 44/38, 82 total#2 Brady Collins — 46/44, 90 total#3 Tanner Tiesen — 41/39, 80 total#4 Karen Price, 45/49, 94 total#5 Bradyn Page, 49/49, 98 total Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Brooke Tiesen Varsity Sport Medal Laurel Place Sidney Eagles Golf Load comments Most Popular Quilling park is about to become home to its very own little lions Wanna Be An Elk Golf Tournament and Benefit set for Sept. 17 City removes 3 hotels from TBID board citing delinquent taxes Police, Sheriff’s report Sidney woman chosen to serve as a voice for Montana farmers, ranchers Robert “Bob” Buxbaum, 77 Lights and dinner plates went like hotcakes at Light the Night Area food banks reach out to community as need, prices climb Sidney Eagles football falls in match with Laurel Color Run draws an enthusiastic crowd Your Social Connection