OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sidney Eagles Golf team brought home a couple of nice medals from the Gary Nelson Invite that was held in Glendive on Thursday.The girls team finished third and the boys team finished fifth in the competition with team scores of 431 and 360 respectively.Emilee Iversen was the top scorer with a 96, followed by Brooklyn Boyer with a score of 109.On the boy’s team, Kalen Price led the team with a score of 87, followed closely by Brady Collins with an 89.Fergus won the girls match with a score of 428, followed by Billings Central with a score of 430.Lauren won the boys match with a score of 305, followed by Fergus with a score of 329.Boys Varsity Scores#1Brady Collins, 43/46, 89 total#2Karen Price, 42/45, 87 total#3Bradyn page, 50/42, 92 total#4Kaleb Kutzler, 52/52, 104 total#5 Tanner Tiesen, 49/43, 92 totalGirls Varsity Scores#1Ella Norby, 56/55, 111 total#2Mercedes Lamb 59/56, 115 total#3Emilee Iversen, 48/48, 96 total#4 Brooklyn Boyer, 57/52, 109 total#5Izzy Baisch, 57/60, 117 total MedalistsKaren Price tied for 15th place medal with Ethan Miller of Billings Central.Emilee Iversen tied with Anna Prill of Billings Central for a third place medal.Brooklyn Boyer tied with Cyleigh Kelly of Lockwood for a 13th place medal.The Sidney Eagles were hosting the Eagle Invitational on at the Country Club on Friday. 