Ella Norby hitting her 2nd

Ella Norby hits her 2nd on the par 5 13th.

 Provided by Sidney High School Golf

The lady Eagles had their best showing of the year playing against a full Eastern Conference field in the Custer County invite on Friday, according to reports on the Sidney High School Golf Team’s Facebook page.

The ladies finished with a team score of 400, finishing second to defending state champion Laurel, being out Billings Central in third place with a 4015 and Fergus with a 429. Lockwood finished fifth with a 431.



