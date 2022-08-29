The lady Eagles had their best showing of the year playing against a full Eastern Conference field in the Custer County invite on Friday, according to reports on the Sidney High School Golf Team’s Facebook page.
The ladies finished with a team score of 400, finishing second to defending state champion Laurel, being out Billings Central in third place with a 4015 and Fergus with a 429. Lockwood finished fifth with a 431.
Emilee Iversen led the girls team, shooting an 82. That put her in fourth place, tying with Kenzie Guglielmo of Fergus.
Other medalists on the girl’s team were Ella Norby and Brooke Tiesen, tied for 11th place, Brooklyn Boyer in 14th place and Mercedes Lamb in 15th.
Boyer shot a career best at 104.
The boys team, meanwhile, finished fourth overall with a team score of 361. Laurel was first with a 308, Billings Central second with a 321 and Fergus third with a 331. Custer County finished fifth with a 373, Lockwood sixth with a 398 and Dawson County seventh with a 400.
Schumacker topped the boys with an 84 total, earning a 12th place medal, followed by Brady Collins with an 86, which earned him a 13th place medal in a time with BC’s Bjale Harlin.
