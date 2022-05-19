Purchase Access

The Sidney Softball team played their last games of the season during the 2022 Northeast A Divisional Tournament held in Miles City this past week.

The first game played was against Miles City where the Eagles fell 1-11.

Chloe Schroeder scored the stand alone run.

Trudy Speldrich, Amaiya Steinbeisser and Schroeder all had one hit in the game and Speldrich also had a run batted in.

Taylyn Hansen pitched for the Eagles and had a total of five strikeouts in this game.

This loss brought the Eagles to face off against Dawson County where they fell 3-13.

Supplying the runs for this game were Steinbeisser and Madison Fritts.

Lily Wick had two hits and Hansen and Schroeder each provided one.

Wick also had one run batted in for this game.

Hansen ended her high school pitching career with eight total strikeouts in this game.

Seniors graduating from the team are Shroeder, Speldrich and Hansen with both Hansen and Schroeder moving on to play college softball at Williston State College.



