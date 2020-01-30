After a complete throttling of the Williston Coyotes 74-3 in a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Williston High School, the Sidney Eagles were back on the home mats. This time, they took on Baker for senior night, Thursday, Jan. 30, in an exhibition for the final match this season at Sidney High School.
Sidney’s Kaiden Cline, Everett Jensen and Jett Jones were honored before the dual began. They’re the only three seniors on the Eagles wrestling team.
Although none of the seniors wrestled in the exhibition, Sidney Eagles wrestling coach Guy Melby couldn’t help but compare those guys to when they first started.
What a difference they have made for the Eagles wrestling team.
“They have provided great leadership,” Melby said of the seniors. “When they were freshmen, we were not a very good team. We kept telling them to hang in there and everything will be all right. Now, they’ve won two state titles, two divisional titles and two dual titles. So hopefully now we will make it three.”
Sidney Results in Baker Matches:
Freshman Zander Dean (113 pounds) won by technical fall.
• Defeated Baker’s Tegan Miller 2-17 through three rounds.
Junior Kolby Hutzenbiler (120 pounds) won by fall.
• Pinned Baker’s Jacey Gorder with 1:39 remaining in the first round.
Sophomore Deegan Caranza (126 pounds) lost by fall.
• Baker sophomore Donnie Steen pinned Caranza in the second round.
Junior Jordan Darby (132 pounds) won by fall.
• Pinned Baker’s Devon Nesbitt with 20 seconds remaining in the first round.
Freshman Ben Carlson (138 pounds) won by fall.
• Pinned Baker’s Tarin DeGrand with 1:04 remaining in the third round.
Sophomore Grady Nelson (145 pounds) won by decision.
• Defeated Baker’s Damien Nesbitt 1-4 in three rounds.
Sophomore Teagan Cutler (182 pounds) lost by fall.
• Baker’s Ethan Reichenberg pinned Cutler with 51 seconds remaining in the second round.
Trey Schepens (285 pounds) won by fall.
• Pinned Baker’s O’Connell Qualley with four seconds remaining in the first round.
Second round:
Hutzenbiler won by fall.
• Pinned Miller with 1:07 remaining in the first round.
Junior Kade Rindahl (120 pounds) won by fall.
• Pinned Gorder with 1:35 remaining in the first round.
Carlson won by fall.
• Pinned Steen with 1:10 remaining in the second round.
Sophomore Christian Lassey (132 pounds) lost by fall.
• Devon Nesbitt pinned Lassey with 1:16 remaining in the third round.
Nelson won by fall.
• Pinned DeGrand with two seconds remaining in the first round.
Sophomore Zander Burnison (145 pounds) won by major decision.
• Defeated Damien Nesbitt 0-9 in three rounds.
Freshman Nathan Romo (182 pounds) won by fall.
• Pinned Reichenberg with 36 seconds remaining in the first round.
Schepens won by fall.
• Pinned Qualley with five seconds remaining in the third round.
Final round:
Caranza won by fall.
• Pinned Miller with 10 seconds remaining in the first round.
Lassey won by fall.
• Pinned Gorder with 1:22 remaining in the second round.
Rindahl won by fall.
• Pinned Steen with 1:30 remaining in the second round.
“It was good, we got a lot of our junior varsity guys out there tonight, so they finally got a chance to wrestle in front of the home crowd,” Melby said. “We’re always trying to develop those kids and the only way to do it is for them to get out on the mat and get after it. That was kind of our plan tonight, and let our varsity guys sit a little bit.”
Sidney has three events remaining on the season. The Eagles next dual will be held at Billings High School Saturday, Feb.1. The following weekend, Sidney will be back in action in the Lewistown Divisional at Fergus High School Saturday, Feb. 8.
The state finals will be held at the MetraPark Arena in Billings beginning on Friday, Feb.14.