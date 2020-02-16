The Sidney High School wrestling team did it again. The Eagles brought home a third consecutive state championship trophy.
More than 15,000 people piled into MetraPark Arena in Billings to watch the MHSA State All-Class Wrestling Tournament. The Montana High School Association (MHSA) tournament took place over a two-day span, starting Friday, Feb. 14 and continuing through Saturday, Feb. 15.
Teams from all over the state came to make their presence felt on the mat and in the crowd.
Despite loud and consistent chants of “Butte, Butte, Butte,” from one section, everyone in the stands could be heard loud and clear when cheering on their team.
Nobody was as a loud or as consistent on the mat and in the stands than the now third consecutive state champions, 11th all-time champs, the Sidney Eagles.
Teamwork Pays Off
In the single A team category, the Sidney Eagles finished in first place with a score of 340.0, setting a new state record.
“Our guys just wrestled,” Sidney Eagles head coach Guy Melby said. “In the morning, we had four guys in the blood round and we went 4-0. Then we had seven get in for third and fourth place and all seven of them won.”
The team that placed second was Frenchtown. They finished with 156.5. Following in third place was Custer County (Miles City) with 145.5.
In total, Sidney won by a whopping 183.5 more points than the second-place finisher. In fact, Sidney outscored the first-place team in Double A, Great Falls, by 97.5 and the first-place team in B/C, the Glasgow Scotties, by 186.
The Eagles came into the tournament as the favorites. They did not disappoint. Throughout the tournament, 15 of the of 17 Eagle wrestlers who qualified had a place on the podium.
The winning continued in the finals for Sidney as well.
“It was unbelievable,” Sidney Eagles head coach Melby said. “We had eight guys go into the finals. Seven of them won. The guy who took second, Sidney freshman Zander Dean, just went down battling and had a great match.”
Sidney finished with 15 wrestlers placing in the top four.
MHSA State Championships Results: Sidney/Fairview
A – 103 pounds
Kaden Wise (39-11) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 39-11 won by forfeit over Dale Blickhan (Columbia Falls) 15-20 (Forfeit).
Quarterfinal - Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 39-11 won by fall over Joey Bender (Havre/Box Elder) 5-5 (Fall 0:29).
Semifinal - Landen Stewart (Frenchtown) 49-1 won by decision over Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 39-11 (Decision 4-2).
Cons. Semi - Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 39-11 won by decision over Noah Michaelson (Laurel) 34-20 (Decision 9-4).
3rd Place Match - Damen McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 29-7 won by decision over Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 39-11 (Decision 7-5).
Owen Lonski (49-5) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.
A – 103 pounds
Owen Lonski (49-5) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.
Owen Lonski (49-5) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 49-5 won by fall over Kiera Davis (Corvallis) 10-20 (Fall 1:23).
Quarterfinal - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 49-5 won by fall over Brayden Linville (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 20-15 (Fall 0:34).
Semifinal - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 49-5 won by major decision over Andrew Carmody (Hamilton/Darby) 26-11 (Major decision 15-7).
1st Place Match - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 49-5 won by decision over Landen Stewart (Frenchtown) 49-1 (Decision 5-4).
A – 113 pounds
Zander Dean (51-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 51-3 won by fall over Irish Cenicola (Polson) 1-5 (Fall 1:15).
Quarterfinal - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 51-3 won by decision over Ivan Lee (Laurel) 35-22 (Decision 1-0).
Semifinal - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 51-3 won by fall over Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 45-12 (Fall 5:25).
1st Place Match - Walker Dyer (Frenchtown) 26-1 won by decision over Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 51-3 (Decision 5-4).
A – 120 pounds
Kaiden Cline (45-7) placed 1st and scored 26.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kaiden Cline (Sidney/Fairview) 45-7 won by fall over Carter Moran (Whitefish) 28-23 (Fall 3:51).
Quarterfinal - Kaiden Cline (Sidney/Fairview) 45-7 won by major decision over Noah Huffaker (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 32-13 (Major decision 14-0).
Semifinal - Kaiden Cline (Sidney/Fairview) 45-7 won by tech fall over Kason Olson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 19-16 (Technical Fall-1.5 5:57 (16-0)).
1st Place Match - Kaiden Cline (Sidney/Fairview) 45-7 won by decision over Eli Warner (Frenchtown) 47-7 (Decision 8-2).
A – 126 pounds
Kolby Hutzenbiler (35-13) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 35-13 won by fall over Gunner Wright (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 11-24 (Fall 2:38).
Quarterfinal - Currey Brown (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 42-15 won by decision over Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 35-13 (Decision 4-0).
Cons. Round 2 - Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 35-13 won by fall over Jake Murnion (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 25-18 (Fall 0:52).
Cons. Round 3 - Sean Mehling (Hardin) 31-24 won by fall over Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 35-13 (Fall 2:55).
A – 132 pounds
Jordan Darby (49-6) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 49-6 won by fall over Ty Allen (Columbia Falls) 13-31 (Fall 3:45).
Quarterfinal - Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 49-6 won by tech fall over Dillion Ray (Laurel) 26-23 (Technical fall-1.5 5:24 (15-0)).
Semifinal - Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 49-6 won by decision over Danyk Jacobsen (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 36-14 (Decision 4-0).
1st Place Match - Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 49-6 won by decision over Cameron Pleninger (Havre/Box Elder) 5-2 (Decision 7-4).
A – 132 pounds
Everett Jensen (32-17) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 32-17 won by fall over Jason Davis (Corvallis) 27-20 (Fall 0:58).
Quarterfinal - Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 32-17 won by decision over Zane Schroeder (Frenchtown) 37-15 (Decision 7-2).
Semifinal - Cameron Pleninger (Havre/Box Elder) 5-2 won by fall over Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 32-17 (Fall 5:13).
Cons. Semi - Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 32-17 won by fall over Jason Davis (Corvallis) 27-20 (Fall 0:48).
3rd Place Match - Danyk Jacobsen (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 36-14 won by decision over Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 32-17 (Decision 5-2).
A – 138 pounds
Zander Burnison (38-18) placed 4th and scored 15.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 38-18 won by fall over Jeff Madman (Browning) 8-9 (Fall 0:45).
Quarterfinal - Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 38-18 won by tech fall over Colton Picco (Fergus (Lewistown)) 19-18 (Technical fall-1.5 5:41 (17-2)).
Semifinal - Keagan Campbell (Laurel) 23-2 won by decision over Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 38-18 (Decision 4-3).
Cons. Semi - Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 38-18 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cade Gubler (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 33-18 (Sudden victory-1 5-3).
3rd Place Match - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 43-16 won by decision over Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 38-18 (Decision 7-3).
A – 138 pounds
Kolton Reid (43-16) placed 3rd and scored 21.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 43-16 won by tech fall over Tyren Stidham (Polson) 4-5 (Technical fall-1.5 4:21 (18-2)).
Quarterfinal - Keagan Campbell (Laurel) 23-2 won by decision over Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 43-16 (Decision 9-3).
Cons. Round 2 - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 43-16 won by fall over Cole Anson (Hamilton/Darby) 12-7 (Fall 2:00).
Cons. Round 3 - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 43-16 won by fall over Colton Picco (Fergus (Lewistown)) 19-18 (Fall 2:48).
Cons. Semi - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 43-16 won by fall over Espyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 26-19 (Fall 4:23).
3rd Place Match - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 43-16 won by decision over Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 38-18 (Decision 7-3).
A – 145 pounds
Aden Graves (52-4) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 52-4 won by fall over Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls) 13-31 (Fall 0:49).
Quarterfinal - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 52-4 won by fall over Kale VanCampen (Havre/Box Elder) 4-4 (Fall 3:11).
Semifinal - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 52-4 won by fall over Keagan Thompson (Laurel) 26-13 (Fall 3:51).
1st Place Match - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 52-4 won by fall over Triston Davis (Corvallis) 40-2 (Fall 1:38).
A – 152 pounds
Kade Graves (54-5) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 54-5 won by fall over Caleb Pierre (Polson) 24-29 (Fall 2:37).
Quarterfinal - Adin Gibson (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 41-7 won by fall over Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 54-5 (Fall 3:15).
Cons. Round 2 - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 54-5 won by fall over Tommy Reske (Dawson County) 18-13 (Fall 0:40).
Cons. Round 3 - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 54-5 won by fall over Dalton Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 28-23 (Fall 0:40).
Cons. Semi - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 54-5 won by major decision over Lucas Thacker (Columbia Falls) 43-13 (Major decision 9-0).
3rd Place Match - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 54-5 won by decision over Adin Gibson (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 41-7 (Decision 4-3).
A – 160 pounds
Dylan Lutz (45-3) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 45-3 won by decision over Daniel Collins Bishop (Ronan) 27-18 (Decision 5-4).
Quarterfinal - Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 45-3 won by decision over Tucker Masters (Libby/Troy) 34-13 (Decision 9-3).
Semifinal - Bridger Williams (Hamilton/Darby) 46-6 won by decision over Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 45-3 (Decision 3-2).
Cons. Semi - Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 45-3 won by major decision over Daniel Collins Bishop (Ronan) 27-18 (Major decision 12-0).
3rd Place Match - Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 45-3 won by decision over Duane Otto II (Fergus (Lewistown)) 27-6 (Decision 3-2).
A – 170 pounds
Easton Hopes (23-8) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 23-8 won by fall over Cody Fisher (Hamilton/Darby) 15-21 (Fall 1:55).
Quarterfinal - Conner Schwend (Hardin) 40-11 won by fall over Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 23-8 (Fall 0:45).
Cons. Round 2 - Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 23-8 won by decision over Garrett Croft (Polson) 24-23 (Decision 10-3).
Cons. Round 3 - Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 23-8 won by decision over Nate Mcavoy (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 32-18 (Decision 9-4).
Cons. Semi - Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 23-8 won by major decision over Josh Bertram (Columbia Falls) 40-18 (Major decision 10-0).
3rd Place Match - Conner Schwend (Hardin) 40-11 won by fall over Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 23-8 (Fall 1:36).
Riley Waters (48-1) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.
A – 182 pounds
Riley Waters (48-1) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 48-1 won by fall over Tommy Campbell (Browning) 8-10 (Fall 0:26).
Quarterfinal - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 48-1 won by fall over Jaiden Gibson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 27-28 (Fall 0:15).
Semifinal - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 48-1 won by major decision over Canyon Shope (Frenchtown) 38-14 (Major Decision 17-3).
1st Place Match - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 48-1 won by decision over Cameron Younger (Laurel) 23-4 (Decision 12-7).
A – 205 pounds
Jett jones (46-0) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jett jones (Sidney/Fairview) 46-0 won by fall over Tyler Smith (Libby/Troy) 14-26 (Fall 0:18).
Quarterfinal - Jett jones (Sidney/Fairview) 46-0 won by fall over Dante Pallone (Hardin) 29-24 (Fall 0:31).
Semifinal - Jett jones (Sidney/Fairview) 46-0 won by fall over Jayden Salios (Browning) 11-6 (Fall 3:30).
1st Place Match - Jett jones (Sidney/Fairview) 46-0 won by fall over Tate Jones (Frenchtown) 38-4 (Fall 2:28).
A – 285 pounds
Brodey Skogen (47-6) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 47-6 won by fall over Anthony Weary (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 7-37 (Fall 0:45).
Quarterfinal - Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 47-6 won by fall over Alexander Mathewson (Polson) 27-28 (Fall 0:50).
Semifinal - Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 47-6 won by decision over Dylan Morris (Fergus (Lewistown)) 26-9 (Decision 3-2).
1st Place Match - Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 47-6 won by decision over Tyler Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 32-7 (Decision 4-0).
A – 285 pounds
Trey Schepens (35-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Alexander Mathewson (Polson) 27-28 won by decision over Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 35-19 (Decision 9-4).
Cons. Round 1 - Anthony Weary (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 7-37 won by decision over Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 35-19 (Decision 7-2).
Hard Work Pays Off
Now with a third state championship in a row for the Eagles, Melby can’t help but think of the wrestlers and the parents.
“I’m just happy for our guys because they have worked so hard and they deserve every bit of it,” he said. “Our coaching staff puts way more time than anybody else does. Our kids put in way more time than anybody else does and it’s pretty obvious.
“I’m just happy for all those guys and their families,” Melby continued. “They have to sacrifice too; they have to put up with a lot of stuff. We always talk about the Sidney Eagles wrestling process and when you follow that process, stuff like this happens.”