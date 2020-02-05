Even before the season began, the Sidney Eagles wrestling team had its sights set on securing a third consecutive state championship. It could be the 11th state championship overall for the Eagles. With an undefeated record, the Eagles once again find themselves the favorites to win it all.
“The season we have had so far has gone well,” Sidney wrestling head coach Guy Melby said. “Our guys have progressed, we look at the beginning of the season, we’re not too worried about wins and losses, we’re just worried about our wrestling process and that process is to get better every practice and every match.”
The Eagles finished the dual season with a record of 36-0 and Melby credits a lot of that to the work they put in and the overall experience of the group.
“I think this team is a little more seasoned, they’re probably more confident,” he said. “Most of them are juniors and this is their third year that they think they’re going to win a state title. That breeds a lot of confidence. Our seniors have been great leaders and everybody follows that. We have won a lot and nobody wants to be that guy who gets beat.”
Melby credits a lot of the success this group has to how hard they work in practice. That work has translated to the wrestling mat outside of the Sidney practice wrestling room.
“Our practices are pretty brutal. Our guys came in last night (Monday, Feb. 3), thinking it was going to be an easy night and it wasn’t,” he said. “It might have been one of our toughest practices, but we’re not going to let them relax now. We got to keep our foot on the pedal and get after it.”
That’s exactly what the Eagles are doing heading into the state championship. Melby can’t help but look back at where it all started before the year and he couldn’t be more impressed with the team he has.
“The most impressive thing about this group is the way they have bought into our offseason wrestling and have really bought into our weight training,” he said. “All of them are in our early hours, 7 a.m. every morning. They put together a great spring last year and then a great summer of lifting. They have put in their time; they’re a deserving bunch of young men. They have worked and earned it; nobody has given it to them, they’ve earned every bit of it.”
With all the success the Eagles have had this season, Melby admits they’ve probably broken quite a few records without knowing the exact number off the top of his head.
In the 36 duals the Eagles were in and won, not one of them was all that close in the final scoring.
“Our close one might have been Star Valley out of Wyoming, but we gave up a couple of weight classes and we had a couple of guys beat up, so I think we gave up 12 points with two forfeits,” Melby said. “Somebody told me that when we wrestled in Glasgow and wrestled Hardin, I think we pinned everybody and we didn’t give up a point, which is pretty impressive. The thing that comes to my mind is when we were in Bismarck, we had nine guys in the semis, punched seven through and then we placed in that round and we had six guys in the blood round and we went six for six. That doesn’t happen. That was incredible and I think we placed everybody in the top six at a very tough tournament.”
Melby has been the head coach of the Sidney wrestling team now for 34 years with lots of success, but he wouldn’t go as far as to say this is the most dominant group he has had. If they’re not, they’re close.
“It remains to be seen,” he said. “We got a couple of weeks left of matches that now really mean something.”
Melby and his team have had the same mindset all season and that’s to win. He expects nothing less in the state championship meet.
“We expect to win it, everything we go to we expect to win and if you don’t expect to win, I don’t think it’s possible to win,” he said. “It’s not our only goal, but when we walk out on the mat, that’s what is expected of every one of our guys. I hope it doesn’t sound arrogant, but if you asked one of our guys if we’re going to win a state title this year, they would say yes. That happens every year, even if we don’t win, they better expect to win it, or it’s never going to happen.”
With one weekend left of wrestling for the state championship, it’s all about staying focused; and all the credit goes to the coaching staff.
“We have got a really good coaching staff. Our coaching staff is always putting pressure on these guys, Melby said. “It’s about not letting your team down. We’ve got to be wrestling our very best and we’re going to do whatever we can to do that.”
When asked if he’ll be talking to a third consecutive state championship team after the state championship, Melby was right to the point.
“You better be talking to us that way,” he said.
The state wrestling championship will be held at the MetraPark Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 15.
Note: Results and photos from divisionals occurring on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Lewistown will be in Wednesdays, Feb. 9 newspaper.