The Sidney Eagles wrestling team was finally back on the mat on Saturday, Jan. 5, at Sidney High School in the Eastern A Duals. The teams competing were the Havre Blue Ponies, Dawson County Red Devils and Lewistown Golden Eagles. These were Sidney’s first competitive matches since the weekend of Dec. 20 at the Gillette Pat Weede Memorial Duals in Gillette, Wyoming because of winter break vacation. As for the Eagles, they picked up right where they left off defeating Havre 6-55 and Lewistown 12-53.
“It was fun for us actually to start,” Sidney head coach Guy Melby said. “You go through the whole winter break and we do a lot of two a day stuff, so our kids were ready to wrestle somebody else.”
As for how the wrestlers performed, Melby was very pleased with the results on the mat.
“We were pretty much dominant,” he said. “I mean, we probably could have goosed Havre, but we sat our 170 pounder and put a couple of other kids in there because of match problems. Some guys who had some great matches were Zander Dean at 113 pounds defeated a two-time state champion on Havre and Dylan Lutz at 160 pounds beat the number one rated kid here in Lewistown.”
Sidney results from Havre matches:
Freshman Owen Lonski-103 pounds-win
• Pinned his Havre opponent with 25 seconds in the third round.
Freshman Zander Dean-113 pounds-win
• Defeated opponent from Havre 2-7 in three rounds.
Senior Kaiden Cline-120 pounds-win
• Shutout Havre opponent 0-8 in three rounds.
Junior Jordan Darby-126 pounds-win
• Pinned Havre opponent with 1:13 left in first round.
Junior Kolten Reid-138 pounds-win
• Pinned Havre opponent with 1:18 left in third round.
Sophomore Aden Graves-145 pounds-win
• Defeated opponent from Havre 5-7 through four overtime rounds.
Junior Kade Graves-152-win
• Pinned Havre opponent with 38 seconds left in the first round.
Junior Dylan Lutz-160 pounds-win
• Defeated opponent from Havre 1-5 in three rounds.
Junior Brodey Skogen-heavyweight-win
• Pinned Havre opponent with 32 seconds left in the first round.
Sidney results from Lewistown matches:
Freshman Owen Lonski-103 pounds-win
• Defeated opponent from Lewistown 1-13 in three rounds.
Senior Kaiden Cline-120 pounds-win
• Defeated opponent from Lewistown 0-14 in three rounds.
Junior Jordan Darby-126 pounds-win
• Pinned Lewistown opponent with 1:16 left in the first round.
Junior Kolten Reid-138 pounds-win
• Pinned Lewistown opponent with 24 seconds left in the first round.
Sophomore Aden Graves-145 pounds-win
• Pinned Lewistown opponent with 56 seconds left in the first round.
Junior Dylan Lutz-160 pounds-win
• Defeated opponent from Lewistown 4-5 in three rounds.
Junior Riley Waters-182 pounds-win
• Pinned Lewistown opponent with 1:07 left in the first round.
Junior Brodey Skogen-heavyweight-win
• Pinned Lewistown opponent with 36 seconds left in the first round.
“Our kids came out and wrestled really well,” Melby said. “I was really happy with it.”
Sidney wrestling will be back on the home mats on Tuesday, Jan. 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m. against Watford City at Sidney High School.