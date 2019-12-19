Team scores

Sidney 311

Miles City 162.5

Glendive 130

Glasgow 119

Circle 104.5

Colstrip 76.5

Chinook 60

Malta 55

Shepherd 53

Fairfield 51

Place finishers for Sidney

First place: freshman Owen Lonski- 103 pounds.

First place: freshman Zander Dean- 113 pounds

Second place: senior Kaiden Cline- 120 pounds.

Third place: junior Colby Hutzenbiler- 120 pounds.

First place: junior Jordan Darby- 126 pounds.

Second place: senior Everett Jensen- 132 pounds.

Second place: junior Kolten Reid- 138 pounds.

Third place: sophomore Grady Nelson- 138 pounds.

First place: sophomore Aden Graves- 145 pounds.

Fifth place: sophomore Zander Burnison- 145 pounds.

First place: junior Kade Graves- 152 pounds.

Fifth place: junior Dylan Lutz- 160 pounds.

Third place: junior Easton Hopes- 170 pounds.

First place: junior Riley Waters- 182 pounds.

First place: senior Jett Jones- 205 pounds.

Third place: junior Brodey Skogen- heavyweight.

Fifth place: junior Trey Schepens- heavyweight.

