103 pounds
Kaden Wise (36-9) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 36-9 received a bye () (Bye).
Quarterfinal — Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 36-9 won by fall over Sheldon Rod (Dawson County) 22-16 (Fall 3:34).
Semifinal — Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 36-9 won in sudden victory — 1 over Damen McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 24-6 (SV-1 12-10).
1st Place Match — Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 45-5 won by injury default over Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 36-9 (Injured. 0:00).
103 pounds
Owen Lonski (45-5) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 45-5 received a bye () (Bye).
Quarterfinal — Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 45-5 won by fall over Haiden Oakland (Custer Co. (Miles City) 9-17 (Fall 1:03).
Semifinal — Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 45-5 won by fall over Noah Michaelson (Laurel) 31-17 (Fall 1:40).
1st Place Match — Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 45-5 won by injury default over Kaden Wise (Sidney/Fairview) 36-9 (Injured. 0:00).
113 pounds
Zander Dean (48-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 48-2 received a bye (Bye).
Quarterfinal — Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 48-2 won by fall over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) 9-11 (Fall 3:04).
Semifinal — Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 48-2 won by major decision over Ivan Lee (Laurel) 32-19 (MD 10-0).
1st Place Match — Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 48-2 won by major decision over Mick Chagnon (Havre/Box Elder) 2-1 (MD 13-5).
120 pounds
Kaiden Cline (41-7) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Kaiden Cline (Sidney/Fairview) 41-7 won by fall over Hunter Velk (Havre/Box Elder) 1-2 (Fall 3:04).
Quarterfinal — Kaiden Cline (Sidney/Fairview) 41-7 won by fall over Orin Muri (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 15-23 (Fall 3:36).
Semifinal — Kaiden Cline (Sidney/Fairview) 41-7 won by fall over Kason Olson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 17-13 (Fall 1:44).
1st Place Match — Kaiden Cline (Sidney/Fairview) 41-7 won by decision over Riley Pleninger (Havre/Box Elder) 3-1 (Dec 7-5).
126 pounds
Kolby Hutzenbiler (33-11) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 33-11 won by fall over Jakob Kominsky (Billings Central/Joilet) 14-29 (Fall 1:45).
Quarterfinal — Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 33-11 won by decision over Sean Mehling (Hardin) 28-21 (Dec 8-3).
Semifinal — Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 33-11 won by decision over Cody Harrington (Dawson County) 25-15 (Dec 12-7).
1st Place Match — Cooper Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) 23-0 won by fall over Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 33-11 (Fall 3:13).
132 pounds
Jordan Darby (45-6) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 45-6 won by fall over Thomas Medicine Horse (Hardin) 11-18 (Fall 0:37).
Quarterfinal — Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 45-6 won by forfeit over Aden Rogge (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 0-2 (Forfeit).
Semifinal — Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 45-6 won by decision over Danyk Jacobsen (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 32-13 (Dec 5-3).
1st Place Match — Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 45-6 won by decision over Cameron Pleninger (Havre/Box Elder) 2-1 (Dec 6-2).
132 pounds
Everett Jensen (29-15) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 29-15 received a bye () (Bye).
Quarterfinal — Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 29-15 won by fall over Bryce Hirsch (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 31-20 (Fall 1:16).
Semifinal — Cameron Pleninger (Havre/Box Elder) 2-1 won by decision over Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 29-15 (Dec 7-0).
Cons. Semi — Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 29-15 won by fall over Dillion Ray (Laurel) 25-21 (Fall 1:50).
3rd Place Match — Danyk Jacobsen (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 32-13 won by fall over Everett Jensen (Sidney/Fairview) 29-15 (Fall 2:59).
138 pounds
Zander Burnison (35-16) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 35-16 received a bye () (Bye).
Quarterfinal — Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 38-15 won in sudden victory — 1 over Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 35-16 (SV-1 7-5).
Cons. Round 2 — Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 35-16 won by fall over Dakota Peterson (East Helena) 2-18 (Fall 0:52).
Cons. Round 3 — Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 35-16 won by major decision over Colton Picco (Fergus (Lewistown)) 17-16 (MD 11-1).
Cons. Semi — Cade Gubler (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 30-15 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 35-16 (UTB 2-1).
5th Place Match — Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 35-16 won by fall over Espyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 23-17 (Fall 4:16).
138 pounds
Kolton Reid (38-15) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 38-15 won by fall over Hunter Doyle (Billings Central/Joilet) 10-33 (Fall 0:53).
Quarterfinal — Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 38-15 won in sudden victory — 1 over Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 35-16 (SV-1 7-5).
Semifinal — Keagan Campbell (Laurel) 20-1 won by major decision over Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 38-15 (MD 14-5).
Cons. Semi — Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 38-15 won by fall over Espyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 23-17 (Fall 2:33).
3rd Place Match — Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 38-15 won by decision over Cade Gubler (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 30-15 (Dec 2-1).
145 pounds
Aden Graves (48-4) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 48-4 won by fall over Ashton Grover (Fergus (Lewistown)) 7-19 (Fall 2:37).
Quarterfinal — Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 48-4 won by fall over Aiden Aldrich (Billings Central/Joilet) 18-35 (Fall 0:18).
Semifinal — Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 48-4 won by fall over Alex Kober (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 28-7 (Fall 1:23).
1st Place Match — Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 48-4 won by fall over Kaid Campbell (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 35-13 (Fall 3:16).
152 pounds
Kade Graves (49-4) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 49-4 won by fall over Jayden Tillman (Hardin) 10-17 (Fall 1:06).
Quarterfinal — Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 49-4 won by fall over Tommy Reske (Dawson County) 17-11 (Fall 1:37).
Semifinal — Adin Gibson (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County) 38-5 won by fall over Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 49-4 (Fall 3:46).
Cons. Semi — Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 49-4 won by fall over Cody Todd (Billings Central/Joilet) 39-13 (Fall 0:23).
3rd Place Match — Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 49-4 won by fall over Tyler Emineth (Laurel) 37-17 (Fall 1:46).
160 pounds
Dylan Lutz (41-2) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 41-2 received a bye () (Bye).
Quarterfinal — Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 41-2 won by fall over Wyatt Hansen (Havre/Box Elder) 1-3 (Fall 2:00).
Semifinal — Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 41-2 won by fall over Jacoby Mattern (Dawson County) 32-11 (Fall 5:46).
1st Place Match — Orion Thivierge (Havre/Box Elder) 3-0 won in sudden victory — 1 over Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 41-2 (SV-1 3-1).
170 pounds
Easton Hopes (19-6) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 19-6 won by fall over Pete Saliaris (Billings Central/Joilet) 14-25 (Fall 3:30).
Quarterfinal — Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 19-6 won by major decision over Nate Mcavoy (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 30-16 (MD 9-1).
Semifinal — Nelson Crisafulli (Dawson County) 38-4 won by fall over Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 19-6 (Fall 1:01).
Cons. Semi — Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 19-6 won by decision over Cole Younger (Laurel) 29-20 (Dec 4-0).
3rd Place Match — Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 19-6 won by decision over Keaton Potter (Fergus (Lewistown)) 23-6 (Dec 5-4).
182 pounds
Riley Waters (44-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 44-1 received a bye () (Bye).
Quarterfinal — Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 44-1 won by fall over Micheal Marley (Dawson County) 14-23 (Fall 1:06).
Semifinal — Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 44-1 won by fall over Donald Maurer (Laurel) 16-16 (Fall 0:43).
1st Place Match — Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 44-1 won by decision over Cameron Younger (Laurel) 20-3 (Dec 2-0).
205 pounds
Jett jones (42-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Jett jones (Sidney/Fairview) 42-0 received a bye () (Bye).
Semifinal — Jett jones (Sidney/Fairview) 42-0 won by fall over Dante Pallone (Hardin) 26-21 (Fall 1:30).
1st Place Match — Jett jones (Sidney/Fairview) 42-0 won by fall over Connor Ulschak (Laurel) 32-19 (Fall 2:41).
285 pounds
Brodey Skogen (43-6) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 43-6 received a bye () (Bye).
Quarterfinal — Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 43-6 won by tech fall over Kirby Basta (Dawson County) 26-16 (TF-1.5 3:58 (18-2)).
Semifinal — Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 43-6 won by tech fall over Bo Hakert (Billings Central/Joilet) 35-12 (TF-1.5 4:31 (15-0)).
1st Place Match — Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 43-6 won by fall over Tyler Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 29-6 (Fall 4:48).
285 pounds
Trey Schepens (35-17) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 35-17 won by major decision over Gabriel Hernandez (Laurel) 10-8 (MD 11-2).
Quarterfinal — Tyler Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 29-6 won by decision over Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 35-17 (Dec 3-0).
Cons. Round 2 — Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 35-17 won by fall over Adam Shirley (East Helena) 1-12 (Fall 0:51).
Cons. Round 3 — Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 35-17 won by decision over Austin Therriault (Lockwood (Billings)) 25-14 (Dec 10-6).
Cons. Semi — Bo Hakert (Billings Central/Joilet) 35-12 won by decision over Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 35-17 (Dec 5-0).
5th Place Match — Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 35-17 won by decision over Gabe Walker (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 26-19 (Dec 2-1).