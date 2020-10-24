The Sidney and Fairview high school cross country teams finished their season with great performances at the respective Class A and Class C State Meets in Kalispell on October 23 and 24.
Both schools' teams had done well at every event this season, and the teams, though they did not place as highly as other teams in the overall standings, ended the year with some of their best performances.
Justin Collins, the head coach for the Sidney teams, said the teams looked good at the state meet, and that 10 of the 13 runners who competed ran season or personal bests.
"Going into the race, you could tell they would perform well, they had the right attitude and focus all week," Collins said.
The Sidney girl's team finished 15th out of 16 teams in Class A, and the boy's team finished 17th out of 19 teams.
The Eagles had some youth represent the team well at state, as the top runner for both the boy's and girl's team were underclassmen.
Ben Carlsen was said runner for the boy's team, finishing with a time of 19:20.05. The next finisher for Sidney was Hudson Severson, the consistent senior this season for Sidney, who finished with a time of 19:27.90.
Tyler Olson was the next Sidney runner across the line, finishing in 20:35.95, and Daniel Stevens was behind him at 21:41.94.
Rounding out the boy's team were Jace Hansen (23:23.55) and Markalen Watson (26:18.46).
For the girl's team, Makayle Anderson, a freshman, was the top finisher, and she came in with a time of 24:29.93.
Collins said she has come a long way in a short time, and that she is just scratching the surface of what she is capable of, since she has never run cross country before this season.
Just a few spots behind her, Serenity Kuntz, who has been another good, consistent senior for Sidney, finished with a time of 24:48.45.
Lily Wick and Jaylen Baxter finished one after the other next for Sidney. Wick crossed the line with a time of 25:35.37, and Baxter finished at 25:36.61.
Rounding out the Lady Eagles were Claire Frank (26:11.43), Olivia Schoepp (26:58.49) and Theresa Wick (27:23.31).
Fairview's boy's team only has two runners, but they both have been good all season and showed that at the state meet.
Anders Lassey finished in 28th place in the Class C boy's competition with a time of 21:22.46, and Kenneth Olson finished in 46th place with a time of 23:53.33.
The Fairview girl's team represented the school well at the big stage, finishing 12th out of 15 teams.
Shaylee Dean, as she has done all season, led the Lady Warriors with a time of 28:37.35 in 43rd place.
Two of her teammates, Lauren Kjos and Lacie Selting, finished back-to-back behind her, with times of 28:39.44 and 28:40.61, respectively.
The other three Fairview runners also finished near each other; Scout Hofer crossed the line at 31:57.35, and Audrey Burman finished right behind her at 31:59.12. Rounding out the Fairview squad was Shauna Nay, who finished shortly behind Hofer and Burman with a time of 32:48.61.
Both Sidney and Fairview will lose senior leadership after this season, but the teams did well throughout the year and have a lot of young talent for the future,.
For Collins, he said he is proud of what the team overcame. The Sidney teams missed out on two events and half the team lost two weeks of practice, but they had great efforts following that at the state meet.
"I think losing that part of the season forced us to appreciate the opportunity that we had, and the kids really responded in a positive way," Collins said.