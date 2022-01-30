The Sidney/Fairview High School wrestling team’s success up to this point is no surprise.
If the four straight titles in recent years wasn’t an indicator that the Eagles would be back in this spot, then the Eagles’ performances so far this season certainly have done the trick.
In multiple tournaments against teams from multiple different states, the Eagles have placed in the top five this season, and most recently, in the Class A Duals in Lewistown, Sidney placed second.
Before any of the action this season, though, Sidney head coach Guy Melby knew last year that his team was going to be a top contender again this year.
Just after the 2020-2021 season started, Melby looked ahead at the 2021-2022 season.
He said that, after losing a large senior class after 2020-2021, some may think the Eagles wouldn’t be as good in 2021-2022, but he knew that wouldn’t be the case.
Melby admitted that maybe his state team this year wouldn’t hit the same point total as in recent years, but nonetheless, Melby had all the confidence in the world that this team was going to be good this year, before they even won the 2020-2021 state title.
He was right.
The Eagles have been winning all season long, and even if they didn’t place first at some events, they definitely weren’t last or outside the top five.
What makes Sidney such a threat for the state crown again this year are the same factors that have been there during the last four title in this stretch: Melby at the reigns, top-ranked wrestlers in the state and a winning culture/attitude.
Sidney’s wins during this regular season haven’t been as dominant as in years past, so it may not be as easy for the Eagles to win the state title.
If they do, though, it will all start with a good showing at the Eastern A Divisional.
The divisional is being held in Laurel on Saturday, February 5, and everything this season will be leading to the first step of winning the postseason.
There are a lot of things to look forward to for the Eagles during this final stretch.
A few wrestlers, like Aden Graves and Owen Lonski, are perfect in state title matches so far in their careers. Graves has the chance this postseason to finish his high school career with a title every year, and Lonski has won his weight class each of his first two years.
This year also marks the second year for a Montana High School Association sanctioned girl’s state wrestling tournament, and the four girl wrestlers for Sidney should make an impact in it.
On top of that, Sidney has the chance to win its 13th overall state title this year, and its 10th since 2000 (including 2000).
The ultimate goal for the 10-plus teams in the divisional is to win the state crown, but that all starts with making a good impression this weekend.