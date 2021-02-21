The opportunity to secure the No. 2 spot in the Northeast Class A conference fell into the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team’s lap in a great way.
While the locale was different (the game was played at the Sidney Middle School gym), the Eagles had a home court advantage against rival Dawson County.
Dawson County, along with Havre, was the only team in the conference that had previously beaten Sidney, and while securing the No. 2 spot in the conference was a special goal for the Eagles, it wasn’t able to come to fruition.
Sidney fell 54-46 to Dawson County on Feb. 19, meaning the Eagles will inhabit the No. 3 spot heading into the Divisional this week.
“I think it was a good experience because they played smart and shot well, and that’s some of the types of teams that we’ll play next week,” said Sidney head coach Daniel Peters.
The Eagles came out strong and had a good first half overall, but in the second half, the Eagle scoring slowed down a bit. Dawson County also had a great second half, making more shots and guarding the Eagles well.
Sidney came out aggressive and scored the first basket of the game, and after Dawson County took a lead for a few minutes, Sidney reclaimed it, ending the first with a 14-10 lead.
The Eagles were scoring from different parts of the floor and playing well defensively, but in the second quarter, some things Sidney started to not do well ended up hurting the Eagles.
Dawson County, who can shoot the ball well from outside, knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the second en route to a 19-14 lead.
Going into halftime, the Red Devils had a 25-21 lead over the Eagles.
In the second quarter, though, Sidney started missing some close shots more and started to not rebound as well as they did in the first, things that occurred in the last two quarters as well.
“We lost track of people boxing out and stuff. I don’t think the girls were tired, they just might have lost their focus there,” Peters said.
In the second half especially, Dawson County started knocking down more three-pointers, but Sidney wasn’t able to match that success in their own offensive possessions.
Sidney was able to keep the game close and not fall too far behind, but the Eagles weren’t able to mount a comeback.
Jenna Anderson led the Eagles with 16 points and added two assists and three steals.
Olivia Schoepp and Ali Merritt had eight points each, as well as five and six rebounds, respectively. Sophie Peters added five points, as well as nine rebounds and three assists.
As the No. 3 team from the northeast conference, Sidney will face the No. 2 team from the southeast conference, Hardin, at 9 a.m. on Thursday.