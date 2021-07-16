The Sidney fastpitch softball team held its barbecue on June 28th, and to add to the fun, the team played slip-and-slide kickball.
There were about 75 people, players, parents and board members, that attended, according to Terri Moore.
The Sidney fastpitch softball team held its barbecue on June 28th, and to add to the fun, the team played slip-and-slide kickball.
There were about 75 people, players, parents and board members, that attended, according to Terri Moore.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.