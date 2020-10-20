When a team wins 39-13, it can be hard to decipher exactly if the offense or defense had more of an impact on the outcome of the game.
Sidney's offense scored six touchdowns, and the defense recorded two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a handful of sacks, not to mention a lot of pressure on Fergus' quarterback.
Deciding the true winner of this debate gets even harder when you consider that Sidney clinched a playoff spot with the win.
Well, it was a great team effort, but Sidney's defensive line shined even among the rest of the loaded performances by different departments for the Eagles.
Members of the defensive line for Sidney put together a great performance that gave Fergus such a hard time and put the Eagles in the position to win and win big.
Fergus' defensive line actually deserves some credit too because for much of the first half, Sidney's run game was not wholly effective.
Sure, Aden Graves ran in a touchdown in the first quarter, and Tate Wieferich ran one in in the second quarter.
But until Wieferich's 70-yard run set up a Boston Peters-to-Jaxson Franklin touchdown pass right before halftime, Sidney only lead 12-7, and aside from good first-down runs and some long runs here and there, Sidney could not get much room to run.
Really, both teams looked pretty evenly matched throughout the first half, and since neither quarterback was hitting targets too well, it looked like the game would become a wait-and-see of which defensive line gave way first.
Spoiler: It was Fergus.
Sidney kept running the ball, and in the second half exploded offensively, scoring over half its points, two touchdowns of which came on the ground.
On the other hand, Fergus got nowhere on the ground.
Aside from the 70-yard touchdown run in the first half, Fergus had no threat in the running game because Sidney's defensive line was so constricting.
In each of Fergus' four drives in the third quarter, the Golden Eagles did not get past midfield, and in the four drives combined they got only a couple first downs.
The defensive line's stop on Fergus second drive in the third quarter is really where the momentum shifted and started to build in Sidney's favor.
Fergus was starting to approach midfield, and after a nice run on second down, the Golden Eagles faced third and short.
Run up the middle: Stuffed.
Fourth down, run up the middle: Stuffed.
It was only a yard to gain, but Sidney did not even allow an inch. Neither time did the Fergus ball carrier get more than half the football past the line of scrimmage.
Sidney scored on the following drive and took a commanding 25-8 lead, which, at the time, still did not guarantee a victory, but sure as hell made the chances of win a lot better.
Fergus had to make something happen to stop Sidney's momentum on its next drive, but again, the Golden Eagles were met by the Sidney defensive line and got absolutely stuffed, having to punt deep in their own territory.
The resulting bad punt and short return by Sidney shortly lead to another touchdown, this time when Riley Waters ran it in from eight yards out.
Eventually, with Sidney leading 39-13 with 10 minutes left in the game, there was still a glimmer gf hope for Fergus. Maybe if some onside kicks went in their favor, or if they stopped Sidney quickly enough on its drives and scored quickly, it could come back.
Well, an onside kick did work after the Golden Eagles scored just under two minutes into the fourth.
They managed to get all the way down to the nine yard line in under a minute, as quarterback Chance Fields put together a second-straight good drive.
Fields, though fumbled the snap once Fergus got to the nine-yard line, and Sidney's defensive linemen broke through the offensive line so quickly that they were practically on top of the ball as it hit the ground.
Sidney recovered, practically putting the final nail in the coffin, which it was since Fergus did not score again.
The Sidney defensive line did not force Fields' bad throws on the interceptions, nor did it comply a heaping amount of sacks (it got a fair amount), but it did pressure Fields quite a bit and did shut down Fergus' run plays for the most part, severely narrowing Fergus' array of possibilities on offense.
"You know a few things we need to clean up, we didn't tackle real well in some situations and gave them a couple big plays, but for the most part defensively we were pretty sound," said Sidney Head Coach Roger Merritt.
The defensive line was also key in helping the offense get good field position in that key third quarter, when Sidney started pulling away.
The Eagles clinched the four seed in the Eastern Class A and will play against Hamilton, the top seed in the Western Class A in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Sidney still has one more game, though, as it will face Hardin just a few days after defeating Fergus, and Merritt said he hopes the team will get some momentum from the Hardin game to carry into the playoffs.