With the inter-squad scrimmage behind them, the Sidney High School football team is counting down the final days until the first game of the season and already looks good.
The scrimmage couldn’t tell the whole story of course, but the Eagles are starting to put the pieces together ahead of the opener at Havre on Friday, August 27.
Last season, a large senior class led the Eagles in many of the key positions, and this year once again, a big group of seniors and experienced players is going to be spearheading the offense and defense.
“The leadership, it’s been great so far. There’s a lot of great leaders in that group and the kids are starting to fall into their role,” said head coach Roger Merritt.
Merritt said that transition in leadership can be tough at times, when the junior class has to step up and fill in the seniors’ shoes, but after the summer camp and fall camp so far, the juniors have “turned the corner,” Merritt said.
Some of the now-seniors have great experience from last season to help them this season. For example, Aden Graves was a big part of the three-pronged running attack the Eagles had last year, and if the scrimmage is any indication, he will be tough for opposing teams to bring down.
On the defensive side, Graves was also named to the First Team Defense last season as a safety in the Eastern Class A All-Conference honors.
Grady Nelson and Ryan McGinnis are another pair of returning players with All-Conference Honors: Nelson was given an Honorable Mention as a defensive end, and Ryan McGinnis made Second Team Offense.
In other cases, a new name will be taking over, as is the case for the quarterback position; Zander Dean will be leading the Eagles under center this season.
As quarterback last year, Boston Peters could make throws out of the pocket or gain good yardage on the ground, and, if the scrimmage is any indication, Dean will be able to do the same.
“We just want (Zander) to try not to do too much. He’s a great athlete, and if he gets a chance, he’s going to want to run the ball,” Merritt said.
Dean displayed some explosive speed out of the backfield during the scrimmage, which will be a help for the Eagles offense. Sidney has a young offensive line, so dean’s scrambling ability and speed will be a welcomed talent.
Merritt added that they don’t want him taking too many hits, though, so they will look for Dean to get the ball downfield to the receivers.
While Dean showed off his running during the scrimmage, he also made some pretty good throws. Like last season, the Eagles will have a balanced attack between running and throwing the ball, and Merritt said if they can get Dean out on the edge with a pass-run option available, he will be a big threat for opponents.
Sidney has a good matchup to open the season, as a road game against Havre will be a good test. Merritt said the Eastern A is a tough conference, but history is on the Eagles’ side for the opener.
Last season on senior night, Sidney defeated Havre 37-14.
With just a few more practices separating the Eagles from the start of the season, Merritt said the Eagles have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time, but he’s excited to get back on the field.