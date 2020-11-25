Sidney High School's football team made an impressive run to make it to the postseason, and despite losing in the first round, played well in the appearance.
A very talented senior group was the talking point to start the season, and it is the talking point to end the season as well, as the Eagles have a lot of players who were named in the Eastern Class A All-Conference list.
Starting with the offense, the first name listed is Trey Schepens, who earned First Team Offense for the offensive lineman position. Sidney had a very potent running attack, and Schepens was a big part of that.
He did a great job this year of not letting many defensive linemen get through the line and stop plays early, and the same can be said for Brody Skogen, who was named to the Second Team Offense for the position. Both players definitely deserved the recognition for their play this year.
Moving on, Jaxson Franklin is the next Sidney name on the All-Conference list, as he made Second Team Offense as a wide receiver.
Franklin was the main receiving threat on offense for the Eagles. He could run a variety of routes effectively, and he kept the ball secure when he made the catches. He was a nice part of the offense, keeping Sidney a threat through the air if the run offense wasn't going yet.
Speaking of the running ability the Eagles had, Riley Waters and Tate Wieferich step in as the two members of the back field who make the All-Conference list. Waters made the First Team Offense as a running back, and Wieferich made the Second Team Offense.
Waters had the speed out of the back field, but the main thing that made him so effective on runs was his strength; he could run over anyone in his path and get some good yardage.
Wieferich had both speed and strength as a runner, and he also had good field vision to find holes in the defense to run through. Wieferich was also a threat to make some catches on routes to make some plays that way.
Ryan McGinnis rounds out the Eagles on offense, making the Second Team Offense. McGinnis had a good year, and he was more than able to make a catch and help the offense move the ball or block well on a run.
Sidney's offense was great this year, and while it made so many good plays, the way the defense played is super as well. The Eagles defense complimented the offense tremendously and was hard to break through all year long.
Skogen is back on the list, making First Team Defense as a lineman. For as well as he blocked this year, he could also be the one to get by blockers. He did a great job of plugging up the line and stopping runs from going anywhere.
As a defensive end, Grady Nelson received an Honorable Mention. Nelson did his job well by keeping the play from spilling to the outside and contained opposing quarterbacks in the pocket.
Waters is back as well, and he very deservedly was named to First Team Defense as an outside linebacker. Waters was the one player who always stuck out for the Sidney defense, as he was all over the field and seemed like he was always the one making or assisting on the tackle.
Another Riley on the Sidney football team, Riley Jackson, made the Second Team Defense as an inside linebacker, and he did a great job making a lot of tackles like Waters did. If Waters' name wasn't called for credit on the tackle, Jackson was likely the one who got the credit.
Boston Peters also received an Honorable Mention as an outside linebacker, complimenting Waters. Peters was a dual threat as a linebacker, good in coverage and good reading plays out of the back field and making stops.
Finally, in the secondary, Aden Graves made First Team Defense as a safety, Franklin made First Team Defense as a corner back and Jordan Darby received an Honorable Mention as a corner back.
All three did a great job of defending passing plays well all year. They did not give up many big passing plays to opponents, and they all defended passes really well.
Waters, Franklin and Skogen all were selected as All-State players as well, the only three Eagles players to be named as such.