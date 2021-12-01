After a great season and playoff run, some Sidney High School football team members are getting the postseason recognition they deserve.
In total, nine different Eagle players received some form of All-Conference or All-State honors.
Starting with the offense, quarterback Zander Dean was named to the Second Team All-Conference.
Dean was a playmaker for the Eagles this year, scoring both on the ground or through the air with great passes to his receivers.
Speaking of his receivers, Grady Nelson also received Second Team honors as a receiver this year. Nelson was a big target for Dean and made some great plays throughout the season.
Also receiving some honors on the offense is Cooper McNally, who received an Honorable Mention as a center.
McNally was a crucial part of a young offensive line that grew significantly this season, and he played through an injury during the Eagles’ postseason run.
Ryan McGinnis slides in as the next Sidney player to receive honors on offense. McGinnis received First-Team honors as a tight end/slot.
In his position, McGinnis was great as a pass-catcher, but he also did well blocking when need-be.
Rounding out the offensive attack is Aden Graves, who received First-Team honors as a running back.
Out of the backfield, Graves was a threat on the ground, but he also was able to catch passes and make plays that way as well.
Jerome Entz also received postseason honors. As a punter, Entz received Second-Team honors.
Good punts that put the opposing offense in a bad position are important in any game, and Entz was able to do that this season.
On the defensive side of things, McGinnis appears again, as does Chace Waters.
Both players received First-Team honors. McGinnis received the honors as a defensive end, and Waters received it as a lineman.
Both players were important to a good Sidney defense this season, as they made good plays at the line or in the backfield.
Zander Burnison and Mason Erath both received Second Team honors as linebackers.
With Burnison on the outside and Erath on the inside, the Sidney defense had great leaders in the middle who could make stops against the passing and running game.
Rounding out the defensive honors, both Dean and Graves return with First-Team nods.
As a cornerback and strong safety respectively, Dean and Graves were great in coverage on passing plays and led the Sidney passing defense.
Dean wasn’t alone, however, as Entz was also a strong back for the Eagles and received an Honorable Mention.
On top of the All-Conference honors, Graves and McGinnis both were selected as All-State picks for Sidney, two players who represent what the Eagles did this year well.