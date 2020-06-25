The Sidney Girls Basketball 2019–2020 end-of-season get together was held on June 18 at Veterans Memorial Park. The event looked much different than normal. For one thing, it was held much later than usual. Still, it was a good time for players and coaches to celebrate the season. The event brought closure and everyone is looking forward to next season. A special thanks was given to the five Senior players for their time, effort and dedication to the high school hoops program.
Sidney Girls Basketball Team enjoys end-of-season fun
