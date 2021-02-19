When Dan Peters took over as the head coach for the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team a few years ago, he was inheriting a team that went winless the prior season.
There really is no game plan to turn a program around and into a contender within one year, but Peters went to work right away and started the process of making the Eagles a winning team again.
Since then, he has laid the groundwork for girl’s basketball to be a competitive team at Sidney, and this season, with a win on Friday, Feb. 19 over Glendive, the Eagles will secure the No. 2 spot in the Northeast Class A division.
For a team that had won just one game in Peters’ first season as coach, turning things around in a couple years and being in this position is a big accomplishment.
“Pretty exciting,” Peters said about the opportunity to clinch the No. 2 spot. “I thought we had a chance when the season started, but there was no sure thing. I was kind of hoping, so it’s pretty exciting to have that chance.”
Junior Daisy Snow said it feels good knowing that the team has come a long way to get to this point, with the chance to go to state on the line.
Jenna Anderson, another junior and the most recent player of the week on the team, said beating Glendive (Dawson County) would for sure be the highlight of the season. Not only is Glendive Sidney’s rival, but it would give Sidney the No. 2 spot.
“It’s been a long time since the Lady Eagles have clinched a top spot going into divisional tournaments,” she said.
To build the program back up and get it to this spot, Peters said he went back to the basics.
“Just by working on a lot of fundamentals. Drilling some things over and over every day in practice. It’s not always fun because you’re doing the same drills and the same things, but they’re starting to get it so they’re not just doing it at practice, they’re carrying it over into games,” he said.
The team’s intangibles are also playing a factor in its success; for one thing, this group of girls is very competitive.
“A lot of the girls that play a lot for me right now are competitors, and although we still have more turnovers than we’d like, we still miss more layups then we’d like to, we still miss a lot of free throws, they just keep competing and grinding,” Peters said.
Throughout the season so far, Peters said the players’ skills have continued to get better, which has helped them perform and play well.
He added that the grinding and resiliency, in combination with continuously-improving skills, has translated to some wins. This is something Snow pointed out, as she said the team has worked hard to play together and make games close with other teams.
Anderson added that the team has had good chemistry this season.
“With only one returning starter this was definitely a building season,” she said. “Since the start of the season, we’ve had a really good attitude and team chemistry which has taken us farther than anyone expected of us.”
While Peters said the team’s shooting could be better, another big reason the Eagles have found success is their scoring depth. Sidney has six players capable of scoring 10 points on any given night, and each game, there are different players stepping up to provide that boost.
Sophie Peters leads the team, averaging 10.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Behind her, Taylan Hansen averages eight points per game, and Olivia Schoepp averages 7.3 a game.
Jenna Anderson follows with 6.3 points per game, Ali Merritt averages 5.9 per game (as well as 5.8 rebounds) and Leah Entz averages 4.8 points per game.
A win over Glendive also means the team would have a winning record, the first time in a while that has happened Peters said.
Over recent years, there have been struggles for the team to do well, but the Eagles have gotten to that point. And to ensure it can stay that way, Peters is starting with the youth.
It’s been a goal of his and he’s started doing it, starting basketball training and lessons at a young age to build that solid foundation for the future.
“I got about 300 fliers in my car to get out to the elementary kids for skills and drills on Saturdays starting the minute the season’s over. Not wasting any time,” he said.