Coming off a loss by 50 to the Havre Blue Ponies last weekend, the Sidney Eagles girls basketball team was looking to bounce back on the home court at Sidney High School on Thursday night, Jan. 16 in the Brawl for the East event, where they took on the Dawson County Red Devils. However, the Red Devils had a hot shooting stroke all night, giving them a victory of 57-36.
Glendive senior Savannah Toms got the Red Devils on the board first with the first four points of the game. The score was 6-0 before Sidney senior Cassidy Larson was able to get to the free-throw line and hitting one of two to put the Eagles on the board. After the Red Devils got back to the free-throw line, also hitting one of two shots, Sidney senior Karissa Martinez drained a three-pointer on the next possession keeping them close. Glendive went on a 7-0 run nearing the end of the first quarter before Sidney senior Maddie Peters got an and-one before the quarter expired, bringing the score to 14-10.
The Red Devils outscored the Eagles 17-10 in the second quarter given them an 11-point lead heading into halftime.
Not much scoring went on in the third quarter for either team, but the lead continued to grow wider for Glendive on the heels of a 22-point performance by Glendive Karsen Murphy.
In the final quarter, the Red Devils maintained a comfortable lead until the buzzer sounded winning the game 57-35.
Murphy led all Red Devils in points with 22, followed by a 17-point performance by Toms. Seniors Kasidi Walker and Kayla Brown each had five points, while juniors Madison Wahl and Loni Kortum each had four points.
Peters led all Eagles in points with a 15-point outing, followed by a seven-point performance from Larson. Rounding out the scoring for Sidney was Martinez with six points, sophomore Olivia Schoepp had four and senior Zoe Morrill had two on the night.
Sidney’s next game will be Friday, Jan. 17 at Sidney High School against the Laurel Locomotives beginning at 7:30 p.m.