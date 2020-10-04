Karly Volk and Sarah Karanjai led the way as Sidney High School’s girl’s golf team took second place as a team at the Class A state competition that took place October 1 and 2 in Butte.
Three golfers from the boy’s team also competed, but they placed individually and did not have a team score.
The girl’s team finished 32 strokes ahead of third-place Park and behind first-place Laurel, which led every team by a good margin.
Improvement was the theme for the team during the two-day competition, as the girl’s team score improved on the second day, and three of the girl’s golfers’ scores improved on the second day, too.
Volk finished the highest for Sidney, taking fifth place individually. She shot an 88 the first day and an 85 on the second day. Karanjai finished right behind her, taking seventh place. Karanjai shot a 94 the first day but jumped up to an 88 the second day.
Adriana Beyerle improved her second-day score to a 101, from the first day’s 106. Ella Norby was consistent both days, shooting a 107 each outing, and Emilee Iversen rounded out the squad with a 119 and a 120.
Overall, the girl’s team’s score was 395 after the first day, but the team’s score on the second day was 381.
Anyone who followed the girl’s team throughout the season saw a good state performance coming, as they had consistently competed with other teams at most events, if not placing in the top three in team scores.
The three golfers that competed from the boy’s team, Matthew Hansen, Tate Hazen and Braden Kindopp, did not place in the top 15 individually but did pretty well.
Hansen overall shot a 172 from both days, with his best score coming in the first outing (85). Hazen shot a 174 for both days, with his best score coming from the second day (86), and Kindopp shot 190 for both days, having a better first outing (93).
The top three teams, on the boy’s side of the competition, were Whitefish, Billings Central and Laurel.
With the golf season at the end, looking back to the teams’ season shows a couple of good golf teams from Sidney. Although the boy’s team could not get a team standing at state, the golfers did well throughout the season.
The girl’s team was consistently good throughout the year, deservedly earning some honors at state as a team and individually.