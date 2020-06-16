The Sidney Girls Summer Fastpitch League season game opener was Saturday, June 6. Sidney has one 12U team and one 14U team. Along with the two Sidney teams, eight other teams attended from Glasgow, Havre and Lewistown. Age divisions included 10U, 12U and 14U teams.
Saturday, June 13, the Sidney 14U team traveled to Lewistown’s Jamboree, with Havre and Glasgow also attending. Sidney hosted Watford City’s 12U and 14U teams on Thursday, June 18 and will be traveling to Watford City on June 25 for more game play. The end-of the-year tournament will be June 27 and 28, hosted by Glasgow.
Teams consist of:
12U Team: (Trendz) coached by Travis Rosaaen, Zach Johnson and Eric Fugate: Jaida LaRoche, Bella Strasheim, Zelda Morrison, Madison Kapp, Abby O’Toole, Chloe Thompson, Chandi Johnson, Madison Rosaaen, Maddie Schieber, Ava Roth, Macie Fugate, Izabella Baisch, Alyna Garza, Jacquelin Hager, Sophia Schoepp, Kendal Vitt, Adessa Saitta and Kylin Saitta.
14U Team: (Trendz) coached by Zach Sverdrup, Heather Sverdrup and Brenda Filler: Savanna Juarez, Tia Joslin, Theresa Wick, Lucy Sommerfeld, Olivia Sverdrup, Jayla Huft, Kylie Schoepp, Allison Thiel, Marrett Schieber, Amiya Steinbeisser, Talena Hambro, Piper Cooper and Keira Rains.
Terri Moore is president of Sidney Girls Summer Fastpitch.