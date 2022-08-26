The Sidney Eagle Golf Team brought home several medals and one player even scored a personal best during the Billings invite that was held Monday and Tuesday of this week.
The Sidney girls team scored 850 in the two-day meet, while Sidney boys scored 724.
Brady Collins had the low score for the boys on Tuesday with an 86, while Mercedes Lamb shot a career best for low honors on the girl’s team with a 100. Logan Schumaker led the Sidney boys, finishing with a two-day score of 166, while Lamb led the girls with a two-day total of 207.
Girls medalists from Sidney were Mercedes Lamb at #42, Ella Norby at #44, Brooke Tiesen at #44, Emilee Iversen at #46, and a Brooklyn Boyer at #52.
Boys medalists from Sidney were Logan Schumacker at #29, Brady Collins at #52, Tanner Tiesen at #58, Kalen Price at #74, Bradyn Page at #77.
The Billings invite includes Class AA Teams in Eastern Montana (Billings Senior, West, Skyview, Bozeman High, Bozeman, Gallatin, Great Falls Publi, Great Falls CMR — both varsity and JV teams.
Sidney was one of three Class A teams invited to the meet.
The other two were Billings Central and Laurel.
In all, 139 players participated in the two-day tournament, which was held on two courses in Billings, Yegen golf course and Lake Hills.
Boys varsity scores
#2 Brady Collins 93/86, 179 total
#3 Tanner Tiesen 87/94, 181 total
#4 Kalen Price 94/104, 198 total
#5 Bradyn Page 96/106, 202 total
Girls varsity scores
#1 Ella Norby 108/106, 214 total
#2 Emilee Iversen 108/107, 215 total
#3 Mercedes Lamb 107/100, 207 total
#4 Brooke Tiesen 109/105, 214 total
#5 Brooklyn Boyer 111/113, 224 total
Laurel won the boys match with a score of 579, followed by Bozeman High in second with 612 and Billings Skyview in a close third at 613.
Billings West won the girls match with a score of 637, followed by Billings Senior at 653 and Bozeman Gallatin at 689.