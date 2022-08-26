Purchase Access

The Sidney Eagle Golf Team brought home several medals and one player even scored a personal best during the Billings invite that was held Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The Sidney girls team scored 850 in the two-day meet, while Sidney boys scored 724.



