The Sidney High School golf teams kicked off the fall season, both taking second place in a triangular on Tuesday, August 17.
Custer County and Dawson County came to the Sidney Country Club for the opener, and while Custer County took first in both the boy’s and girl’s competitions, Sidney’s golfers were close with the field around them.
Leading the way for Sidney were some returning golfers whom head coach Ben Berg believes will be key leaders for Sidney this year.
In the boy’s field, Custer County edged out Sidney by 11 strokes (395 to 406). Dawson County finished third at 425.
Tate Hazen, a returning state golfer for Sidney, led the Eagles by shooting an 83, just one stroke behind the first place golfer Justin Jones from Custer County.
Logan Schumacker, another returning golfer who has Divisional experience, placed sixth overall with a 97. Bradyn Page shot a 105 and placed eighth individually, and Tanner Tiesen shot a 121 and placed 10th.
Gunner Kostelecky shot a 139 overall, and in junior varsity action, Kaleb Kutzler shot 135.
All four golfers who made up the team score finished in the top 10 for individual scores.
Sidney’s girl’s team is also returning some golfers with great experience, and they did well in the season opener Tuesday.
Karly Volk, who placed fifth individually last year at state, led the Lady Eagles by shooting a 90, which was good enough for second place individually.
Emilee Iversen is another returner that Berg will look to for some good performances this year, and she placed third individually with a 98. Mercedes Lamb finished eighth individually and shot 124, and Brooklyn Boyer shot 137 and took 10th place.
Hailey Halzworth shot a 159 to round out the girl’s team.
Like the boy’s team, the girl’s team was able to get its top four scorers in the top 10 individually.
The Lady Eagles finished 16 strokes behind Custer County in the team standings (433 to 449). Dawson County did not register a team score.
After seeing the team compete for the first time this season, Berg said it feels good to get back to the golf season.
“It’s just nice to get them out and back to playing, kind of get a baseline to see where we’re at for the year and see what adjustments we got to make before we get into the heart of our schedule,” he said.
Both teams graduated some great golfers who were leaders last year, but the returning talent the Eagles have will be able to step up and do well. On top of that, the younger golfers coming up and returning will be able to get some great experience as the season goes on, Berg said.
Berg said the home triangular was a good start for the season, and there will be plenty of chances for his golfers to grow as the season goes on.
“Then as tournaments go, it’s just a process. Once we get going into it, it’s a lot of golf and a lot of practice,” he said.
One thing Berg thinks could help the team down the line is the fact that Sidney will be hosting the Eastern A Divisional Tournament in late September.
It will be a nice goal to work too, and Berg said considering his team is a bit inexperienced, getting to play in the postseason at home could be a nice benefit for his golfers.
The golf teams had the quickest turnaround of any other fall team, as they began practices less than a week before the first competition on Tuesday.
Berg said the season will move pretty quickly and have a lot of quick turnarounds from practices to tournaments, so his golfers will need to work hard and get some work in on their own to keep improving, he said.
Sidney’s busy schedule will get started right away this week. The Eagles will travel to compete in the Billings Invite on Monday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 24, and on Friday, August 27, the Eagles will compete in the Custer County Invite.