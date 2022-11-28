Emilee Iversen Four Year Scholarship to Dickinson State

Emiliee Iversen signs her four-year scholarship to play golf at Dickinson State University in 2023

 Marcus Cardarelli | Sidney Herald

Sidney Eagle senior golfer Emilee Iversen signed her four-year athletic scholarship with Dickinson State University on Monday. 

The university-bound athlete has plans to earn her B.A. in Elementary Education while she competes in university-level golf. Iversen carries a current 3.5 GPA.

Emilee Iversen after signing a four-year golf scholarship to Dickinson State University


