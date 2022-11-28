Sidney Eagle senior golfer Emilee Iversen signed her four-year athletic scholarship with Dickinson State University on Monday.
The university-bound athlete has plans to earn her B.A. in Elementary Education while she competes in university-level golf. Iversen carries a current 3.5 GPA.
Iversen is a late comer to the sport, but an earlier bloomer.
“I started in middle school because that’s when my brother started. He used to play before me so I followed the tradition. I loved being around the people and playing. I felt like it was natural, considering all the other sports I tried but didn’t really like," Iversen said.
Iversen's parents, T. J. and Felicia, were on hand to celebrate the momentous day for their daughter. They agreed that exposure at state level through Sidney High School's golf program has been an overall positive experience. The interaction with this level of competition has helped to focus their young athlete.
With Dickinson State so near, it was a natural choice that Iversen should pursue the opportunity to continue golfing at college-level.
"It's exciting, and I am very proud of her. Her experience with golf and competing at a state level since her freshman year has been very helpful," Felicia said.
"This has been a long day coming. She has worked toward this day for many years. It's something to work toward if you're going to do a sport," T. J. added.
The Iversen family has somewhat of a tradition with golf. Iversen joked about how other sports were not right for her, but that as soon as she picked up a golf club, it was like a duck to water. Elements of community, however, appear to be just as a big of a draw for the golfer.
“I knew that this was my sport, especially after meeting all the other people," Iversen said. "This year, being with my team has been the biggest highlight because my teammates have been so supportive through everything that you do and we’re all best friends on the team. They are my favorite part of the sport. I am a people person and I love meeting new people, hearing about their life stories, what they’ve experienced."
Iversen said that golf has taught her many life lessons. Patience, she admitted, was not her strong suit until she started to play the sport. Through her coaches, Carla and Benji Burg, the young golfer has learned the finer details and mental aspects of the game. Their diligence has taught Iversen to force herself to focus and to concentrate and to analyze the task at hand to reduce the number of errors.
“I love these coaches. They have been crazy supportive. They were the reason that I can be patient now, because they taught me how to be patient. I feel that golf is a great sport in that it can teach people about that. You have to have the best patience possible. Golf is just a mental game," Iversen explained.
Iversen received a four-year scholarship from the Blue Hawks Scholarship Athletics Fund to play golf at Dickinson State University, with the usual stipulation of maintaining good grades. Iversen will head east sometime next August to join her future team in Dickinson.